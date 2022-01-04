Lombardo won't attend Elko debate

ELKO – Yes, no and maybe were the responses given by three Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidates who were invited to participate in a debate on Jan. 21 sponsored by fellow candidate Joey Gilbert.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee confirmed on Tuesday he would attend the forum, according to his campaign.

“Mayor John Lee will be there and he looks forward to sharing his vision for Nevada with the great people of Elko,” said campaign manager Scott Scheid in a statement to Elko Daily.

In a letter to debate coordinator Paul White, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign declined the invitation, stating “we will only be considering debate invitations following the close of Nevada’s candidate filing deadline on March 18.”

Staffers with former senator Dean Heller’s campaign said White’s invitation had been received and was being reviewed, but “no decision whether to attend or not has been made.”

“Mr. Heller has a very busy schedule, like all the other candidates, so we are taking a look at it,” said campaign communications director Jack Flynn.

This leaves Lee and debate sponsor Gilbert the only two candidates confirmed to participate in what was billed Monday as a four-city tour including Reno, Las Vegas and Henderson.

The four candidates were listed as the top four contenders in polling.

A Nevada Independent poll in October listed Heller as the frontrunner with 31%, Lombardo second at 23%, Gilbert third at 11% and Lee fourth at 3%.

GOP candidates not listed on a promotional flyer for the debate include Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, retired Air Force officer Thomas Heck, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and business owner and surgeon Fred Simon.

The Las Vegas Sun reported in December that political analysts stated incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chances to retain office were projected as a “Toss Up,” with Lombardo becoming a strong contender.

On Jan. 1, The Hill listed Sisolak as one of the seven most vulnerable governors seeking reelection in 2022.

Nevada's Republican and Democrat primaries are scheduled for June 14.

