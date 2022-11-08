Long lines at some Nevada polling locations

ELKO – Elko’s polls closed just before 8 p.m. on Election Day, remaining open nearly an hour late as voters were still in line at the Elko Convention Center.

Six other polling locations closed at 7 p.m. while precincts remained open at the Elko Convention Center, according to Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman.

Elko isn’t the only one with the turnout.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that voters were dealing with long lines and rainfall.

The line at one mall "was massive, stretching around the ground-level voting site and outside the building until a vacant store was opened to allow people to wait inside,” stated the Sun.

Polls officially close at 7 p.m. but anyone in line at that time is allowed to vote.

The Secretary of State and other election officials do not release any voting results, including early voting results, until after the last votes have been cast.

Voters were also still lined up in Reno at 7:35 p.m., according to the Gazette-Journal.

Local midterm elections include races for five school board seats, Justice of the Peace and State Assembly District 33.

Check in with Elko Daily Free Press online for the latest updates on the election results.