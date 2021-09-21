Many local offices up for election in 2022

ELKO – Numerous public offices will be on the ballot in Elko County next year, including two county commission seats and five positions on the school board.

Elko County voters also will be electing a new state assemblyman in 2022, as Republican John Ellison will be termed out following 12 years of service. His district includes a portion of Humboldt County, but the boundaries could change after lawmakers meet later this year to determine redistricting based on the results of the 2020 Census.

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican representing Nevada’s District 2, is also up for re-election to another two-year term. He was first elected in 2010, and there are no term limits on congressmen.

County Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi and Cliff Eklund are both currently serving their second four-year terms in office. The term limit on county commissioners in Nevada is 12 years.

School board members are also limited to 12 years of service. In 2022, six of the board’s seven seats will be up for re-election. That’s everyone except Teresa Dastrup, who was appointed to the board in 2015 and ran unopposed in 2016.

The seat currently held by trustee Ira Wines is up for re-election. Wines was elected to his first term in 2018.