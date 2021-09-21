Many local offices up for election in 2022

ELKO – Numerous public offices will be on the ballot in Elko County next year, including two county commission seats and five positions on the school board.
Elko County voters also will be electing a new state assemblyman in 2022, as Republican John Ellison will be termed out following 12 years of service. His district includes a portion of Humboldt County, but the boundaries could change after lawmakers meet later this year to determine redistricting based on the results of the 2020 Census.
U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican representing Nevada’s District 2, is also up for re-election to another two-year term. He was first elected in 2010, and there are no term limits on congressmen.
County Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi and Cliff Eklund are both currently serving their second four-year terms in office. The term limit on county commissioners in Nevada is 12 years.
School board members are also limited to 12 years of service. In 2022, six of the board’s seven seats will be up for re-election. That’s everyone except Teresa Dastrup, who was appointed to the board in 2015 and ran unopposed in 2016.
The seat currently held by trustee Ira Wines is up for re-election. Wines was elected to his first term in 2018.
Five other school trustees – Chairman Jim Cooney, Brian Zeiszler, Luc Gerber, Robert Leonhardt and Candace Wines – all resigned in August without warning or explanation. The resignations came following a meeting in which the board voted for a masks-optional policy for school staff, in violation of an emergency COVID-19 directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak. The two remaining board members voted later in the month to comply with the mask requirement.
Several other county seats up for a vote in 2022 are for offices that have no term limits. These include Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who was elected in 2018, and Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram, who was appointed in 2016 following the death of Mark Torvinen and then elected in 2018.
Other seats that will be on the ballot include assessor, recorder and treasurer. Janet Iribarne was appointed assessor in 2020 following the retirement of Katrinka Russell. D. Mike Smales is currently serving his third term as recorder. Cheryl Paul is serving her first term as treasurer; she was elected in 2018 following the retirement of Rebecca Erickson.
Elko township’s two justice of the peace positions will be on the ballot. Elias “Choch” Goicoechea was elected to Dept. B in 2016, and Randall Soderquist was appointed to Dept. A this year following the election of Mason Simons to a district judge position. Justices serve six-year terms and are not subject to term limits.
Also to be on the ballot in 2022 is the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority seat currently held by Toni Jewell, who was elected in 2018, and three seats on the TV Board held by Dale Lotspeich, Rick Jimenez and Misty Atkins.