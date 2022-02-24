Masks off at school board, still on at 5 schools

ELKO – Interim Superintendent Clayton Anderson told a mask-less Elko County School District Board of Trustees that the five schools still under a mask mandate should be “released in the near future” from the mask requirement.

He also said on Feb. 23 that the latest figures from the Nevada Department of Health and Social Services that are reported every Wednesday was the “best report yet,” with three reported new cases and four active cases between last Wednesday and this Wednesday. There were 26 students that had close contact and missed school until cleared.

The three new and four active ones could have overlapped could “have run their course already,” Anderson said.

The five schools must follow masking rules until the Nevada Department of Health and Social Services says otherwise after COVID-19 cases there led to the restrictions, he said. The schools are Elko High School, Spring Creek High School, Adobe Middle School, West Wendover High School and Wells Combined School.

Those schools must have a 28-day period of reduced transmissions, and the Nevada Department of Health and Social Services monitors the schools every week, keeping an eye out of spikes in cases.

Anderson said the department hasn’t said yet that the five schools are off restrictions, but they are saying that “they are looking good.”

He said the school district is following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandates. The governor eased mask restrictions on Feb. 11, but he didn’t cover everything in his press conference, Anderson said, adding that not everyone read the full announcement that still requires masks when schools see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I operate under the governor’s mandates,” Anderson said in a phone interview, explaining that he believes “the disconnect” between those who expected every student to be free of masks and what the governor said.

Trustee Matt McCarty asked Anderson on Feb. 22 to clarify that any students wishing to wear masks can still do so and whether masks are still required on school buses.

Anderson said any student or teacher or anyone else coming into the schools can continue to wear masks, and “we will back them up,” while all forms of public transportation, including school buses, are still requiring masks because they fall under federal restrictions.

Misty Atkins, co-founder of Parents of Elko County, blasted the school district during public comment Feb. 22 regarding masks and the school’s risk management plan, and she and a few others in the audience handed out packets of documents to school trustees that were notices of intent to file claims against the district.

She said there will be action “if this madness doesn’t stop. We are at the point where enough is enough.” And she recommended the board hold a special meeting to end all mandates.

