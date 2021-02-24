Medical air services bid on airport land

Paul Ward of MedX came back with a bid of $14,714 that was then countered by $14,800 by Thomas Lieberman of REACH. Ward responded with a $15,500 bid, and REACH countered again at $15,600 before the final MedX bid of $16,000.

In addition to gaining revenue from the land lease, the airport is seeking the $1 million grant under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to address the pandemic health emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration will administer the money under the new Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program. Foster said the grant is 100%, so there is no match required from the city. The FAA will need to approve any project submitted.

The program is specific to COVID-19 assistance, but that can include money for payroll and debt service, he told the council.

In other words, the money can help the airport’s “bottom line,” especially with the pandemic impacts, Foster said. “We lost over $100,000 in parking lot revenue,” he cited as one example. The airport also saw a reduction in landing fees.

The funds also can be used for cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services and specific projects related to fighting the spread of coronavirus at the airport.