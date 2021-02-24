Medical air services bid on airport land

ELKO – Two medical flight services competed at an Elko City Council auction for the winning bid to lease 1.13 acres of city land at Elko Regional Airport.
In a separate action the council ratified an application for a new federal COVID-19 grant for the airport.
The council also authorized the Elko Fire Department to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for more firefighters.
MedX AirOne won the lease with a $16,000 bid for the annual rent. REACH Air Medical Services bid as high as $15,600 before dropping out in the auction for a 20-year lease of the vacant land.
The land is adjacent to Aspen Way and Thomas Gallagher Way within the airport fence line, Elko Regional Airport Manager Jim Foster said.
The council adopted a resolution at its Jan. 26 meeting to put the property lease up to public auction. Jason Buckholz of CRBE Inc. appraised the value at $13,379, which was set as the minimum bid.
Mayor Reece Keener opened two sealed bids at the council meeting.
In the sealed bids, MedX bid the appraised value, but REACH bid higher at $14,014. However, the council then had to open the process to oral bids, and the first oral bid had to be 5% higher than the sealed bids, according to City Attorney David Stanton.
Paul Ward of MedX came back with a bid of $14,714 that was then countered by $14,800 by Thomas Lieberman of REACH. Ward responded with a $15,500 bid, and REACH countered again at $15,600 before the final MedX bid of $16,000.
In addition to gaining revenue from the land lease, the airport is seeking the $1 million grant under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to address the pandemic health emergency.
The Federal Aviation Administration will administer the money under the new Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program. Foster said the grant is 100%, so there is no match required from the city. The FAA will need to approve any project submitted.
The program is specific to COVID-19 assistance, but that can include money for payroll and debt service, he told the council.
In other words, the money can help the airport’s “bottom line,” especially with the pandemic impacts, Foster said. “We lost over $100,000 in parking lot revenue,” he cited as one example. The airport also saw a reduction in landing fees.
The funds also can be used for cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services and specific projects related to fighting the spread of coronavirus at the airport.
Lee Hoffman, a former councilman offering public comment, urged the council to consider that accepting federal money comes with strings attached.
Hoffman similarly cautioned the council during consideration of whether to authorize the Elko Fire Department to apply for the FEMA grant to assist with staffing to provide better emergency coverage.
The council gave the Elko Fire Department permission to apply for the Staffing for Fire and Emergency Response grant to hire six firefighters for 36 months with the federal money. Acceptance of the grant will require new council action.
Although the council agenda reported the FEMA SAFER Grant could be for $4 million, Fire Chief Matthew Griego said the actual grant would be roughly $2.1 million.
The chief said the fire station can handle extra firefighters with a little remodeling upstairs for sleeping arrangements and use two beds downstairs, as well. There would be two people added to each shift, he said.
“This is just a green light to apply for the grant,” Keener said.
Hoffman reminded the council that once the grant money ends, the city would have to come up with the money in the budget to continue paying additional firefighters.
“Let’s have that discussion if we are awarded the grant,” Keener said.