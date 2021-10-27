MedX outbids REACH for airport lease, again

ELKO – After a bidding war with REACH Air Medical Services, MedX AirOne will be leasing a parcel at Elko Regional Airport for $38,000 a year. REACH dropped out after a bid of $37,600, which was still well above the appraisal of $29,558.

This was the second auction this year that MedX won for parcels at the airport, where both air ambulance companies have bases.

REACH Air had asked the City of Elko to begin the leasing process for the latest parcel, and MedX jumped into the bidding as required by the city. Both submitted sealed bids of the appraisal amount before oral bids began.

There were no other bidders in the Oct. 26 auction.

The oral bids had to begin at 5% above their initial bids, so Paul Ward, executive director of MedX in Nevada, started out with $31,035.90, and Tom Liebman, regional manager of REACH, countered with $31,331. Ward went to $31,500, and Liebman came back with $31,600.

The two countered each other in $100 increments until they began proposing higher increments, and at $38,000, Liebman said, “REACH declines to bid.”

The 2.26 acres MedX will be leasing will be used for infrastructure to support the company’s Nevada operations, Ward said. The company also operates out of Winnemucca and Ely, but Elko is the hub.

“We are excited to acquire this parcel to better support our aviation and air medical operations. We are committed to Elko County in insuring a robust and well-supported air medial operation during these difficult health-care times,” he said in an Oct. 27 statement.

MedX’s base is the old airport terminal building that the company remodeled.

Liebman said in September that REACH was interested in leasing the land that was up for auction as part of its plan to build a $1 million "super base" at the Elko airport for its fixed wing and rotary wing air ambulances. The project is to include a hangar and crew quarters.

REACH currently has the company’s fixed wing and helicopter assets, hangars, and crew quarters at two separate locations at the Elko airport.

CBRE of Reno had appraised the 98,536-square-foot parcel at 30 cents per square foot. It was described as a pad north of the runway within the secure airport perimeter.

The two air ambulance services competed in an auction before the Elko City Council in February for 1.13 acres of land at the airport, and MedX won that time with a bid of $16,000 per year for the site described as adjacent to Aspen Way and Thomas Gallagher Way.

That parcel had an appraisal of $13,379, which was the first bid before that auction’s bidding proceeded up to $16,000. REACH dropped out at $15,600.

REACH responds to accidents and medical emergencies throughout Elko County under an agreement that Elko County Commissioners renewed earlier this year for two years, while MedX has a contract with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to transport patients to larger facilities.

Both companies cooperate with each other when needed, according to comments earlier this year at an Elko County Board of Commissioners meeting.

