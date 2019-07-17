The Elko Democratic Central Committee will host their second “virtual meet and greet” on Sunday, July 21. The candidates joining the virtual town hall meeting will include Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee and Amy Klobuchar.
The event will be at the Northeastern Nevada Museum, 1515 Idaho Street, from 2 to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this event which gives people the opportunity to ask questions and get a personal response.
This is the second virtual meet and greet for rural Nevada Democrats. The candidates who participated in the first event on May 31 included Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Julian Castro and Marianne Williamson.
On July 30 and 31 the Elko Democratic Central Committee will host a watch party for CNN’s Democratic primary debates in Red Lion Hotel & Casino’s Lamoille Room starting at 5 p.m. both nights.
The Democratic Central Committee holds a monthly meeting the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital classroom behind the cafeteria.
