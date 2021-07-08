Montello residents want answers on water rights, pipeline

ELKO – Water issues are making a splash in Montello, and Elko County Commissioners hope to have a clearer picture of water rights and consider solutions at their Aug. 18 meeting in Montello.
Commissioners on July 7 instructed county staff to research the concerns in the meantime, after hearing from residents who want to protect their water rights and the use of an older water line.
“Our team will be getting on it,” said Chairman Jon Karr.
Staff will be looking at the potential for forming a general improvement district that one resident brought up at the meeting, as well as looking at Montello water rights, a Nevada Division of Water Resources permit that expires later this year, and why a property owner is reportedly locking water collection boxes inhibiting county maintenance.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi likened the water issues to “peeling back the layers of an onion to understand what’s happening.”
The research will include looking into water rights the Union Pacific Railroad years ago reportedly gave to Montello for community use.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he understood that Union Pacific said if the water rights were not used by the town, they would revert to UP. However, he had heard the railroad was no longer interested in the water rights and may have sold them.
Originally, Montello received water from the south line that was installed in the 1920s and was the community’s source until about 30 years ago when Elko County installed the north water line, according to the county’s natural resource director, Curtis Moore.
He said the eight-mile south line is old and breaks, and the Nevada Division of Water Resources says the water from that line is not safe to drink. He also said the county planner, Corey Rice, has said it is costing more to maintain the south line than it is worth.
The agenda for the July 7 meeting stated that staff is recommending the county no longer maintain the south line and not extend the permits from the Nevada Division of Resources, as well as consider shutting down the line or selling the pipeline to interested parties.
The county’s three-year permit extension from the state for the south line expires in the fall. Moore said the county sought a five-year extension, but water resources would only extend for three years for the county to show beneficial use.
Commissioner Rex Steninger questioned why people using the water would not be considered a beneficial use.
Commissioner Wilde Brough, who visited Montello last month to talk about the water issues, said the proposal to sell the south line was “merely an idea. Frankly, it sounded like a good idea.” He said there are 13 people on the line that could cost millions of dollars to fix, and that made no economic sense.
“There is nothing to get mad about. We need people to come forward to tell us what you want us to do,” Brough said.
Moore also said Montello’s water issues have become more “interesting the past couple of years” because nearby ranchland was sold, and the new owner is “hostile” to Elko County’s water rights.
Although the south line no longer supplies drinking water to Montello, people on the line use the water for livestock, irrigation and even drinking water, according to resident Ty Corbin, who accused the county of malfeasance and asked for a full audit of money spent on water lines.
“The water is being used and has been for years and years,” he said.
“We want to take back our water,” said Kimberly Greening, who presented commissioners with a petition signed by roughly 80 area residents asking them to table any action until they could find a better resolution to the issues.
“As the residents of Montello and the rightful owners of the water rights, we say NO to the selling of our water and NO to the water gouging and we say NO to shutting down the watering station in Montello,” the petition states.
Commissioners decided after hearing from several Montello area residents to table any action until the Aug. 18 meeting.
Area resident Kent Evans said a group of seven residents consulted an attorney who recommended forming a general improvement district for the Montello area that could be eligible for grant money and be a potential solution to the water dilemma.
“We are prepared to spend money to create the GID,” he said, asking the county for documentation to help with the proposal.
He also said there are concerns that the water station in Montello that sells water to people outside the town limits could be shut down. Brough said he understood the station does not follow state place-of-use guidelines because the water goes out of town.
The fill station in Montello is for area residents not on the town’s water service to obtain drinking water, said Jim Kerr of the county’s public works department. The users have contracts for the water.
Kerr also told commissioners that 10 years ago the estimate for replacing the south line and updating the collection boxes and bringing the water up to drinking standards was $2.5 million, so the cost would be much higher now. The county would need grant money, he said.
Currently, the town of Montello pays for the upkeep on the south line, even though all the town’s drinking water comes from the north line, Moore said.
Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg said there is no lawsuit against the county regarding the water rights at Montello, but the county may need to take legal action to access spring boxes on the south line.