Montello residents want answers on water rights, pipeline

Originally, Montello received water from the south line that was installed in the 1920s and was the community’s source until about 30 years ago when Elko County installed the north water line, according to the county’s natural resource director, Curtis Moore.

He said the eight-mile south line is old and breaks, and the Nevada Division of Water Resources says the water from that line is not safe to drink. He also said the county planner, Corey Rice, has said it is costing more to maintain the south line than it is worth.

The agenda for the July 7 meeting stated that staff is recommending the county no longer maintain the south line and not extend the permits from the Nevada Division of Resources, as well as consider shutting down the line or selling the pipeline to interested parties.

The county’s three-year permit extension from the state for the south line expires in the fall. Moore said the county sought a five-year extension, but water resources would only extend for three years for the county to show beneficial use.

Commissioner Rex Steninger questioned why people using the water would not be considered a beneficial use.