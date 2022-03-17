More school board candidates line up

ELKO – More newcomers filed for seats on the Elko County School Board this week, with only one day remaining in the filing period.

Parents of Elko County co-founder Misty Atkins, rancher Brent Kelly, Elko businesswoman Adriana Lara and Carlin City Councilman Lincoln Litchfield were among the candidates to file by the end of the day Thursday.

Two candidates could be elected in the June primary if a challenger does not come forward.

For District 1, Atkins filed to run against appointee and former educator Susan Neal.

Atkins has been a vocal critic of the school board regarding mask mandates. At a meeting on Feb. 22 she announced a notice of intent to file claims against the district.

She is also currently a member of the Elko TV District board.

In District 2, appointee Dr. Josh Byers filed to be elected to the seat.

Also filing this week was former Trustee Robert Leonhardt. He resigned in August, later announcing he rescinded his resignation. Citing state law, the Elko County School District determined his resignation could not be reversed.

Carlin City Councilman Lincoln Litchfield entered the race for District 3, which already included appointee Matt McCarty and Spring Creek mother Eve Daz.

On March 17, Adriana Lara, owner of Adriana’s Jewelry, filed for the open District 5 seat, which has been vacant since the resignation of former trustee and chair Jim Cooney.

West Wendover businessman Jeff Durham, who was appointed to District 6, filed for his seat.

In District 7, rancher Brent Kelly filed to run for the seat currently held by incumbent Ira Wines. Kelly was one of the parents who presented the board with an "intent to sue" on Feb. 22.

Wines has not confirmed if he plans to run for a second term. A request for comment from Wines was not returned by press time.

Lincoln Litchfield – District 2

Litchfield said his term ends on the Carlin City Council this year and he saw the need "to get involved in the school board" by filing for District 3.

His mother and father were both teachers, "and I know how the teacher side of it feels," along with having the student and parent perspectives, he added.

During his time on the Carlin City Council, he said he could not recall the last time a school board trustee who represents District 3, which includes Carlin, attended a council meeting.

"In 12 years, never," Litchfield said. "That's not representation, that's 'I'm in this for the glory of myself,' which is how I viewed it" compared with Elko County Commissioners who visit the Council when there is an agenda item concerning Carlin.

"There's no representation here from school board to the citizens unless you go to their meeting," he continued. "I thought that was wrong."

Regarding the board, Litchfield said believed there needed to be "more visibility, more transparency. The accountability and transparency behind it, I don't see it's there."

He said he also learned from parents that classes such as Civics were no longer taught to their children.

"How do we expect to grow our future generations through the history and the curriculum of our school system if we're not teaching that history or curriculum," Litchfield said. "I wanted to get involved that way."

Litchfield stays connected in the schools through his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "I'm trying to look out for their future, bring them up right, and show them the correct way."

Adriana Lara – District 5

Lara said she wants to bring a focus to special-needs children based out of her experience with her two children, one of whom recently graduated but is still attending a program at Elko High School that is open to her until she is 21 years old.

“I want her and other kids to have more opportunities when they get out of school,” she said. “I don’t know if there’s a way we can improve special education.”

Getting more involved in the community is another reason Lara said she filed for office.

Lara said she moved to Elko from Mexico at 19. She and her husband each own businesses.

If elected, she said she hoped to be a voice for Hispanic families.

Candidate filings conclude at 5 p.m. Friday.

