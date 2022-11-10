More votes from Elko County residents added to tally

ELKO – More than a thousand additional votes were counted Thursday afternoon in Elko County from ballots that were mailed or placed in drop boxes before the end of Election Day.

The new votes did not change any of the election-night results. Several hundred more are expected to arrive before the deadline at the end of the week.

Elko County School Board District 1 Trustee Susan Neal extended her lead over challenger Misty Atkins. The current tally is 6,617 for Neal and 6,407 for Atkins.

District 7 candidate Brooke Ballard also widened her lead over Brent Kelly. Ballard now has 6,924 votes compared with 5,805 for Kelly. The number of outstanding votes is not enough to prevent Ballard from winning.

Elko Justice of the Peace candidate Bryan Drake’s lead over David Loreman remained about the same as it did on election night. Drake has 5,874 votes compared with 5,413 for Loreman.

County Clerk Kris Jakeman said on Thursday morning that nearly 2,000 ballots remained to be counted. After the 1,068 that were counted Thursday, there are now fewer than 1,000 still outstanding.

A “Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail” meeting is slated at 10 a.m. Monday after all eligible votes have been received, and county commissioners are scheduled to certify the election results at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of ballots remained to be processed in other counties for key statewide races including governor and U.S. Senate. Republicans Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt were leading by narrow margins as of Thursday.

Most of the uncounted ballots were in Clark and Washoe counties, the two largest counties in the state.

According to Nevada Independent Publisher Jon Ralston, the Nevada Culinary Union in Las Vegas ran an Election Day “dropbox campaign” in an effort to keep Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in office. Prior to Election Day, Ralston predicted that Masto would retain her seat but that Gov. Steve Sisolak would be replaced by Republican Joe Lombardo.

The final results in Nevada’s Senate race will help determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C., during President Joe Biden’s final two years in office.