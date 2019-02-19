SPARKS – Rural Nevada’s arid landscape is covered in snow but it won’t be long before bugs start hatching.
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with USDA’s Plant Protection and Quarantine program, is conducting a series of public meetings on proposed Mormon cricket and grasshopper population management this week.
“Mormon cricket and grasshopper populations have been on the rise for the last couple of years,” Jeff Knight, state entomologist for the NDA, said. “Significant numbers were found north of Reno in the Red Rock area, south of Winnemucca, near Paradise Valley and in and around Austin last year.”
The NDA and PPQ will treat areas with the goal of protecting crops and public safety.
Elko’s meeting begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Nevada Department of Agriculture office, 4780 East Idaho St.
Other meetings are scheduled this week in Sparks, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Eureka and Austin.
Citizen roles and how to report and manage infestations on private property will be discussed.
For more information check the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s website at http://agri.nv.gov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.