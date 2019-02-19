Try 1 month for 99¢
SPARKS – Rural Nevada’s arid landscape is covered in snow but it won’t be long before bugs start hatching.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with USDA’s Plant Protection and Quarantine program, is conducting a series of public meetings on proposed Mormon cricket and grasshopper population management this week.

“Mormon cricket and grasshopper populations have been on the rise for the last couple of years,” Jeff Knight, state entomologist for the NDA, said. “Significant numbers were found north of Reno in the Red Rock area, south of Winnemucca, near Paradise Valley and in and around Austin last year.”

The NDA and PPQ will treat areas with the goal of protecting crops and public safety.

Elko’s meeting begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Nevada Department of Agriculture office, 4780 East Idaho St.

Other meetings are scheduled this week in Sparks, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Eureka and Austin.

Citizen roles and how to report and manage infestations on private property will be discussed.

For more information check the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s website at http://agri.nv.gov/.

