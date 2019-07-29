RENO – The Nevada Department of Wildlife is urging support for federal legislation that its leader says would be a “game changer” for wildlife in Nevada.
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (H.R.3742) is bipartisan legislation that would dedicate $1.3 billion in existing revenue annually from the U.S. Treasury to State Fish and Wildlife agencies to implement their State Wildlife Action Plans.
Nevada’s plan, which has been under public review since 2012, identified a total of 256 species of conservation priority. The various ecological systems of the state were organized into 22 key habitat types.
According to the state plan, Nevada ranks eleventh in overall biological diversity and fifth in the number of species extinctions. Challenges include the arid climate, mountainous geography and limited water resources.
If this bill passes, it could mean as much as $35 million a year for NDOW to fund certain aspects of law enforcement activities, conservation education and recreation.
“This would be a game changer for wildlife management in Nevada,” said Tony Wasley, director of NDOW. “The funding would allow us to more effectively implement our State Wildlife Action Plan, which serves as a blueprint for restoring and managing some of Nevada’s most important species.”
The bill includes an additional $97.5 million for tribal fish and wildlife managers.
The Nevada Legislature passed a joint resolution in support of the act during the last session, as did the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners.
“Our existing funding model can no longer keep up with the needs of the full array of fish and wildlife in this country,” said Executive Director of Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Ron Regan. “This bill will allow all Americans to become investors in conserving our nation’s fish and wildlife heritage.”
Those wanting to support the effort may visit OurNatureUSA.com.
