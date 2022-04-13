Nevada Assembly candidates look at top issues

SPRING CREEK – Assembly candidates provided different views of what would be the biggest issue they would tackle if elected to serve in the Nevada Legislature as they faced off at a candidate forum Tuesday night, but all said they were ready to represent rural Nevada.

“The economy. Definitely the economy,” said Bert Gurr, a longtime Realtor who is running as a Republican and added a second key issue – water.

He said water concerns will be major as the state and communities such as Spring Creek face shortages, and it is “almost impossible” to obtain water for housing developments, not just in Elko County but the rest of District 33. He said the “economy will suffer because of it.”

The City of Elko has available water, but that is only for the city, Gurr said.

The other Republican seeking the Assembly District 33 seat now held by John Ellison, R-Elko, is Nicole Sirotek, a patient advocate and registered nurse. She said the biggest issue “as the narrative shifts” with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic is the “continued assault on the middle class. I’ve dealt with people who have to choose between gas in the tank or food on the table.”

She said she is seeing a “continuous assault on the middle class. We’ve had wasteful spending, excess taxation, and we’ve forgotten what trade schools are.”

“We have to work collaboratively and effectively without sacrificing our values. We have to protect the middle class. The middle class is the backbone of this country,” she said.

The only Democrat running for Assembly, John “Doc” Garrard, said the top issue “in one word is children. The youth in this community need to be taken care of, and the elderly in the community need to be taken care of. If we don’t protect both ends of the spectrum, what good does it do to take care of the middle?”

Garrard said “we need to start acting like a village.” In speaking about his work as a paramedic, he said, “I don’t check your wallet to see how you vote. I don’t look at your face to see what color you are. I don’t see what language you speak. I speak five.”

The district that one of the three will represent is 500 miles long and roughly 250 miles wide, said Gurr, who told the debate audience that “we as Republicans face many, many challenges” in the Nevada Legislature and the assembly representative from the 33rd district will be only one voice among 41 others in the assembly.

He said that in the 2021 session, Republicans offered 126 bills; 60 were heard and 33 passed, and he agreed with Sirotek that the assembly representative will need to work collaboratively with the others in the Legislature.

Looking at the question of how to protect the gold mines that are a major economic driver in rural Nevada, Garrard said he wants to see more of the mining revenue stay in the communities rather than go back to company headquarters in foreign countries.

“I want a little bit of that trickle from gold to come back to us,” said Garrard, adding that he is “not trying to take jobs from anybody” but suggesting a system such as in Alaska where oil revenues are shared with citizens.

Barrick Gold Corp., which operates Nevada Gold Mines in a joint venture with Newmont Corp., is based in Toronto, but Newmont is based in Denver. Kinross Gold Corp., owner of the Bald Mountain and Round Mountain mines in rural Nevada, also is Canadian based, while KGHM that owns the Robinson Mine near Ely is based in Poland.

Other mining companies with interests in rural Nevada are based in the U.S., such as Coeur Mining, Chicago; SSR Mining, Denver; and Hecla Mining, Idaho; while First Majestic Silver is Canadian.

Gurr said the gold mines provide money and jobs, and “the mines have been taxed and taxed,” including in the most recent legislative session when mining companies agreed to an excise tax for education in lieu of attempts to raise the net proceeds of minerals tax from 5% upward or even substitute a gross proceeds tax.

The new tax goes to the state coffers designated for education, and Gurr said there needs to be clarity to be sure the money is used the way it is planned.

He also suggested the Nevada Board of Education isn’t needed anymore, and he said he doesn’t want more taxes on agriculture.

Sirotek said “taxation is excessive” and “too much tax will cripple any industry,” which she said could lead to companies packing their bags and leaving Nevada. Mines already are taking more from paychecks for medical coverage than they did in the past, she said.

Sirotek urged more effective polices for the state, including the prevention of wasteful spending, and warned that lawmakers “shouldn’t slaughter the golden goose.”

Addressing a question on gun violence and guns in school, Gurr said the Elko County School District has trained officers at the schools, and parents need education on guns, but he doesn’t want to see the state “mandate anything to locals.”

He said that “everybody’s got to be involved. It doesn’t make sense to have the state running our business.”

“Guns are machines. Are you going to address guns or violence? We need take care of our youth. We need to focus on violence, not guns,” stated Garrard, who said he is retired military. “I am not against guns. They are no different than a monkey wrench.”

Sirotek, who volunteered as a nurse in New York City during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, said gun safety should be the parents’ job, and “we don’t need implementation of firearm policy, we need more responsible gun owners. It’s not guns that kill anyone; it’s a person.”

On the question of how to address aging infrastructure, Sirotek stressed the need to work collaboratively with other lawmakers to find the money because “we have to take a piece of the pie from somewhere else.”

Gurr said “our infrastructure is aging. Spring Creek’s is aging. Infrastructure is a big, big issue,” and funds at the state level should be looked at “immediately.”

He said U.S. Highway 93 is bad, and he recently drove U.S. Highway 95, and “that’s bad.”

Garrard called attention to the need for a van to transport veterans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0