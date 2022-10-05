Nevada ballot questions

STATE QUESTION NO. 1

Amendment to the Nevada Constitution

Senate Joint Resolution No. 8 of the 80th Session

CONDENSATION (Ballot Question)

Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?

EXPLANATION & DIGEST

EXPLANATION—This ballot measure would add new language to the Nevada Constitution specifically guaranteeing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions based on race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.

A “Yes” vote would amend the Nevada Constitution to add new language specifically guaranteeing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions based on race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.

A “No” vote would not amend the Nevada Constitution to add new language specifically guaranteeing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions based on race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

STATE QUESTION NO. 2

Amendment to the Nevada Constitution

Assembly Joint Resolution No. 10 of the 80th Session

CONDENSATION (Ballot Question)

Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended, effective July 1, 2024, to: (1) establish the State’s minimum wage that employers must pay to certain employees at a rate of $12 per hour worked, subject to any applicable increases above that $12 rate provided by federal law or enacted by the Nevada Legislature; (2) remove the existing provisions setting different rates for the minimum wage based on whether the employer offers certain health benefits to such employees; and (3) remove the existing provisions for adjusting the minimum wage based on applicable increases in the cost of living?

EXPLANATION & DIGEST

EXPLANATION—This ballot measure amends the Nevada Constitution to require that, beginning July 1, 2024, each employer must pay each employee to whom the minimum wage requirements apply (referred to as a “nonexempt employee”) a minimum wage of not less than $12 per hour worked, subject to any applicable increases above $12 per hour worked provided by federal law or enacted by the Legislature.

This ballot measure further removes from the Nevada Constitution, effective July 1, 2024, the existing provisions allowing an employer that offers certain health benefits to nonexempt employees to pay a minimum wage of $1 per hour less than an employer that does not offer such health benefits to nonexempt employees.

This ballot measure also removes from the Nevada Constitution, effective July 1, 2024, the existing provisions adjusting the State’s minimum wage rates based on the greater of certain increases in the federal minimum wage or certain increases in the cost of living measured by percentage increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with caps on the cost-of-living increases for the adjusted rates. However, this ballot measure requires the State’s minimum wage to be increased based on applicable increases in the federal minimum wage, providing that if, at any time, the federal minimum wage is greater than $12 per hour worked, the State’s minimum wage is increased to the amount established for the federal minimum wage, unless the Legislature establishes, by state statute, a minimum wage that is greater than the federal minimum wage as permitted by federal law.

This ballot measure additionally expresses in the Nevada Constitution the existing authority of the Legislature to establish, by state statute, a minimum wage that is greater than the minimum hourly rate required by the Nevada Constitution.

If approved by the voters, this ballot measure supersedes any conflicting provisions in the State’s existing minimum wage statutes which, on July 1, 2024, require an employer to pay a minimum wage of $11 per hour worked, if the employer offers certain health benefits to nonexempt employees, or $12 per hour worked, if the employer does not offer such health benefits to nonexempt employees, unless the Legislature amends those existing statutes to conform to this ballot measure before that date.

A “Yes” vote would, effective July 1, 2024: (1) add provisions in the Nevada Constitution establishing the State’s minimum wage that employers must pay to nonexempt employees at a rate of $12 per hour worked, subject to any applicable increases above that $12 rate provided by federal law or enacted by the Legislature; (2) remove the existing provisions in the Nevada Constitution setting different rates for the minimum wage based on whether the employer offers certain health benefits to such employees; and (3) remove the existing provisions in the Nevada Constitution for adjusting the minimum wage based on applicable increases in the cost of living, with caps on the cost-of-living increases for the adjusted rates.

A “No” vote would: (1) keep the State’s existing minimum wage, subject to any applicable increases or decreases provided by federal law or enacted by the Legislature; (2) keep the existing provisions in the Nevada Constitution setting different rates for the minimum wage based on whether the employer offers certain health benefits to nonexempt employees; and (3) keep the existing provisions in the Nevada Constitution for adjusting the minimum wage based on the greater of applicable increases in the federal minimum wage or applicable increases in the cost of living, with caps on the cost-of-living increases for the adjusted rates.

STATE QUESTION NO. 3

Amendment to the Nevada Constitution

CONDENSATION (Ballot Question)

Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to allow all Nevada voters the right to participate in open primary elections to choose candidates for the general election in which all voters may then rank the remaining candidates by preference for the offices of U.S. Senators, U.S. Representatives, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Controller, Attorney General, and State Legislators?

EXPLANATION & DIGEST

EXPLANATION— This initiative, if enacted, changes Articles 5 and 15 of Nevada’s Constitution for U.S. Congressional, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Controller, Attorney General, and State Legislator elections, eliminating partisan primaries and establishing an open top-five primary election and a ranked-choice voting general election.

For these offices, all candidates and voters participate in a single primary election regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation. The top five finishers advance to the general election, and the general election winner is determined by ranked-choice voting:

-- General election voters will rank the candidates in order of preference from first to last, if they wish to rank more than just their first preference.

-- As currently provided for during certain primary races, a general election candidate receiving first-choice votes of more than 50% is declared winner.

-- If no candidate is the first choice of more than 50% of the voters in the general election, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Each voter who had ranked the now-eliminated candidate as their first choice, has their single vote transferred to their next highest choice candidate.

-- This tabulation process repeats until the one candidate with more than 50% support is determined as the winner.

If passed, the Legislature would need to adopt implementing legislation by July 1, 2025. These changes would go into effect for the 2026 election cycle, starting with the primary election in June 2026.

A “Yes” vote would amend Articles 5 & 15 of the Nevada Constitution to allow all Nevada voters the right to participate in open primary elections to choose candidates for the general election in which all voters may then rank the remaining candidates by preference for the offices of U.S. Senators, U.S. Representatives, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Controller, Attorney General, and State Legislators.

A “No” vote would retain the provisions of Articles 5 & 15 of the Nevada Constitution in their current form.