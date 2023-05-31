Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Nevada Assembly bill is on the table that would provide money to replace the 70-year-old school at Owyhee -- and also requires Elko County to raise property taxes by 1 to 25 cents for school projects.

Elko County Commissioners plan to talk about the bill at 1 p.m. June 2.

The Assembly Committee on Ways and Means proposed the bill – AB519 – “to establish provisions governing capital projects in school districts.” The legislation specifically states that the state will make a $64.5 million appropriation to the Elko County School District for the new Owyhee school.

The Ways and Means Committee heard testimony on the bill Wednesday and voted to pass it.

Shoshone-Paiute Tribal Chairman Brian Mason testified he “deeply appreciates” AB519. He said the bill “does a lot of things in amazing ways” and he appreciates the committee for finding a “mechanism to replace a school that is literally falling apart.”

Owyhee Vice Principal Lynn Manning John testified via Zoom about the school conditions, and she is asking the Nevada Legislature to unanimously approve AB519, and that Gov. Joe Lombardo sign it.

Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said in a May 30 email that the county recognizes that “capital funding is necessary for the school district to continue to maintain current facilities and build new facilities in the future. However, mandating the county to raise taxes is troubling especially when neither the county nor the school district was made aware that the bill was being introduced.”

Osborne said that “should this bill pass, the state will appropriate $64.5 million specifically for this project to be committed for expenditure by June 30, 2028. This bill also requires Elko County to adopt an ordinance to levy an additional ad valorem (property tax) between 1 cent and 25 cents per $100 assessed value to be deposited to the capital fund for Elko County School District.

“Should the Elko County Board of Commissioners not pass an ordinance to levy additional ad valorem taxes by June 30, 2024, the state will automatically levy 25 cents. The additional ad valorem taxes levied whether by the county or the state would not be subject to the current tax cap,” Osborne wrote.

The tax cap is $3.64 for each $100 of assessed valuation.

There is a catch, however, that entices the county to raise taxes. The school district won’t have to pay back the money for the Owyhee school if the county approves a tax hike.

“The way I understand it, and I’ve met with some of the county leadership too, is that as long as they do some additional tax, whether 1 cent or the full 25 cents, we’re good, so to speak,” ECSD Superintendent Clayton Anderson said on May 31.

He said “there are different ways to look at it. Someone can be grumpy, if they want, about an additional tax to be levied, but the big picture is the sixty-four and a half million dollars from the state goes directly to one of our schools and communities, and we don’t have to pay it back. That’s a pretty good tradeoff.”

The school district doesn’t have the money to build a school in Owyhee – or anywhere else -- without help.

Osborne said AB519 is “particularly concerning as there was a ballot measure related to the continued ‘pay as you go’ or capital funding for the school district that was voted down by Elko County constituents not too long ago.”

Voters rejected pay-as-you-go in 2020 and then rejected a $50 million bond issue in 2021.

The latest bill, AB519, is separate but similar to AB273 that was introduced by Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, who represents the portion of Elko County where the school is located, and co-sponsored by state Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks. That bill died in the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

Hansen’s bill called for providing $64.5 million for school construction and an additional $1.25 million for improvements to the current school building, with the money coming from the state’s general fund.

Anderson said that when the “Hansen bill died, I thought we’d lost it. I thought we would be looking at other avenues.”

He speculated that the Assembly committee realized that Elko County’s difficulty “is not a problem in a vacuum,” so AB519 goes beyond Owyhee to become a rural capital improvement bill for any of the rural counties in Nevada.

“I would say the majority of the bill refers to all 15 rural counties,” he said.

Separate from the appropriation for Owyhee school construction, the bill appropriates from the state’s general fund $25 million for grants to school districts and another $25 million to school districts with capital projects on qualified tribal land.

The grants that districts must apply to receive are for counties with a population under 100,000, according to the bill.

The Owyhee Combined School in northern Elko County was built in 1953 on a site that is contaminated with old hydrocarbon fumes, and new details about that contamination, as well as the condition of the school, sparked requests this year to Nevada lawmakers and the congressional delegation for help.

Delegates from the Shoshone-Paiute tribes at Duck Valley Indian Reservation where the school is located near the Idaho border also traveled to Carson City in late April to press their concerns about school conditions, such as the toxic hydrocarbon plume and a bat colony in the school’s ceiling.

A preliminary estimate from Design West put Owyhee school construction costs at $62.01 million, with another $1.73 million in owner-provided items. With additional estimates for fees and contingency funds, the total was nearly $71.74 million. Site work is estimated at $8.71 million.

Construction costs would be higher at Owyhee because of the distance to transport materials to the community that is 100 miles north of Elko, but Duck Valley has already set aside 80 acres for a school site, and Tribal Chairman Brian Mason said this spring that the tribe is planning to contribute not only the land but infrastructure work, soil compaction, environmental studies and provide water, power and fiber optic cable to the new site.

He testified to the committee that he estimated the project would take about two construction seasons, not counting this year, if the bill passes.