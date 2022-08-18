 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nevada debate confusion continues

Election logo 2022

Will Nevada’s gubernatorial and Senate candidates face off in debates before the November election, perhaps even in Elko?

No firm plans have been announced, but the sparring over details continued this week with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announcing he would commit to three debates in Elko, Las Vegas and Reno.

“Sheriff Lombardo looks forward to sharing his vision of better schools, safer streets, and a stronger economy with Nevadans in every corner of the state,” said Elizabeth Ray, Lombardo for Governor spokesperson.

"The Sisolak campaign hasn’t received any Elko-based debate requests, but we’re surprised to see Joe Lombardo agree given he skipped the primary debate in Elko," said a response from spokesperson Natalie Gould.

In June, Sisolak challenged Lombardo to two debates, including at least one in Northern Nevada and one hosted and broadcast by a Spanish-language broadcaster. Lombardo’s campaign told The Nevada Independent at the time that they would “gladly work with his team on mutually agreeable times, venues, and moderators for debates.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., announced in mid-June that she had committed to participating in three debates, according to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.

Then, on Aug. 1, The Nevada Independent reported that KLAS and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced they would jointly host debates for both the governor and U.S. Senate races. The first would be Oct. 18 between Sisolak and Lombardo, the second Oct. 20 between Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt.

However, none of the candidates confirmed their participation to the Independent.

This week’s announcement from the Lombardo for Governor Campaign said specific dates and times for the Elko, Las Vegas, and Reno debates would be announced “shortly.”

