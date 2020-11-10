Nevada governor: Stay home if possible

Gov. Steve Sisolak is urging Nevadans to stay home as much as possible over the next two weeks and wear face masks in public, or new restrictions may be issued to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” Sisolak said in a Monday evening press conference. “Reduce your time in public to what is necessary and limit any and all exposure to those outside your household.”

He stopped short of issuing a new directive for now, however, and is leaving it to local governments to pass more stringent restrictions.

“I don’t know what restrictions we’re going to have to put in place, but they’re going to be severe, they’re going to be hard, and they’re going to be things that people aren’t going to want to do and I get that, but we don’t have to do any of that,” Sisolak said, if people do their part now.

“Nevadans are being urged to not go out in public unless absolutely necessary, not gather with those outside their households, order groceries for delivery instead of going to the store and pick up food curbside instead of dining at their favorite restaurant,” reported The Nevada Independent. “Employers are also being asked to have their employees telework as much as possible for the next two weeks and host meetings virtually instead of in conference rooms.”