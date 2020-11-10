Nevada governor: Stay home if possible

Gov. Steve Sisolak is urging Nevadans to stay home as much as possible over the next two weeks and wear face masks in public, or new restrictions may be issued to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” Sisolak said in a Monday evening press conference. “Reduce your time in public to what is necessary and limit any and all exposure to those outside your household.”
He stopped short of issuing a new directive for now, however, and is leaving it to local governments to pass more stringent restrictions.
“I don’t know what restrictions we’re going to have to put in place, but they’re going to be severe, they’re going to be hard, and they’re going to be things that people aren’t going to want to do and I get that, but we don’t have to do any of that,” Sisolak said, if people do their part now.
“Nevadans are being urged to not go out in public unless absolutely necessary, not gather with those outside their households, order groceries for delivery instead of going to the store and pick up food curbside instead of dining at their favorite restaurant,” reported The Nevada Independent. “Employers are also being asked to have their employees telework as much as possible for the next two weeks and host meetings virtually instead of in conference rooms.”
Sisolak’s message came as Nevada officials flagged 10 of the state’s 17 counties for elevated risk of coronavirus transmission, and three out of four hospital beds in the state were occupied.
Elko County reported its 15th COVID-19 death, as the number of active cases in the county topped 300 for the first time.
The West Wendover resident in his 60s was hospitalized at the time of his passing.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.
There were 90 new cases and 88 recoveries in Elko County over the weekend. Eleven patients are currently hospitalized.
Local officials also urged residents to wear masks in order to slow the spread of the virus.
“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”
“In addition, contact tracing is key to slowing the spread of the virus and helps protect you, your family and the community. If you were around someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, someone from the health department may call you to advise you to stay home and away from others for 14-days after your last contact with the infected person and to monitor your health.
“Discussions with the health department staff are confidential and they will never ask you about money, your Social Security number, bank account information, salary information or for credit card information. Contact tracing works best when combined with everyday preventive actions.”
Elko County has confirmed 1,821 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. There are currently 303 active cases.
Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has worked closely with technology partners to develop a contact tracing mobile app to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
“The app is free and, most importantly, confidential,” stated the county. “By downloading and opting to use the app’s Exposure Notification System, your phone will generate important contact information with alerts to warn you about possible virus exposure, without compromising your privacy.
To learn more about the COVID Trace app, visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/covidtrace.”
