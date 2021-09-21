Nevada SOS begins voter outreach efforts

ELKO – Nevada’s Secretary of State Office is reaching out to local and state officials, school boards, legislators, and advocacy groups to provide clear details about future elections and changes following legislative bills passed earlier this year.

“I am firm in my belief that our process is firm and secure,” Deputy Secretary of Elections Mark Wlaschin told Elko County Commissioners this month.

He said in a phone presentation that a voter outreach campaign will “provide facts to voters and future voters.” He said there has been “significant confusion” that he hopes the campaign can clear up.

Wlaschin also asked commissioners through Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman to provide the names of people and organizations for future discussions of their concerns in person or via Zoom.

He said he planned to have an in-person meeting with county commissioners later.

Kim Starr, who said she worked at the polls in Carlin in the last election, told commissioners and Wlaschin she believed the voting machines were online because Carlin had a problem at the same time as Elko, but Jakeman said the machines are not on the internet.