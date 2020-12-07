New ambulance ready to roll

ELKO – Elko Fire Department has a spanking new ambulance that was initially to be paid for out of CARES Act money, but Elko has spent all of the nearly $3.8 million coming from the federal government, so the city is paying for the ambulance.

Financial Services Director Jan Baum said the city was able to spend the entire amount of CARES money before the Dec. 30 deadline after new federal guidance allowed the city to be reimbursed for law enforcement and firefighter wages.

“I’ve submitted all those reports and the October report showed that all $3.8 million was spent once we included all the wages,” she said.

Purchase of an ambulance for the Elko Fire Department could still come out of CARES Act funding if there are other disputed figures, but otherwise will be out of city funds, Baum said.

“We purchased it with the intention to use CARES money, but then we heard we could deduct the wages,” Baum said.

Deputy Fire Chief Jack Snyder said Thursday that the 2020 ambulance cost a little more than $198,000 and replaces an 18-year-old ambulance that had “severe mechanical issues.”

“We hope to have it up and running and ready to respond by next Wednesday,” he said.