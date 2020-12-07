New ambulance ready to roll

ELKO – Elko Fire Department has a spanking new ambulance that was initially to be paid for out of CARES Act money, but Elko has spent all of the nearly $3.8 million coming from the federal government, so the city is paying for the ambulance.
Financial Services Director Jan Baum said the city was able to spend the entire amount of CARES money before the Dec. 30 deadline after new federal guidance allowed the city to be reimbursed for law enforcement and firefighter wages.
“I’ve submitted all those reports and the October report showed that all $3.8 million was spent once we included all the wages,” she said.
Purchase of an ambulance for the Elko Fire Department could still come out of CARES Act funding if there are other disputed figures, but otherwise will be out of city funds, Baum said.
“We purchased it with the intention to use CARES money, but then we heard we could deduct the wages,” Baum said.
Deputy Fire Chief Jack Snyder said Thursday that the 2020 ambulance cost a little more than $198,000 and replaces an 18-year-old ambulance that had “severe mechanical issues.”
“We hope to have it up and running and ready to respond by next Wednesday,” he said.
Crews are training on the new ambulance now, and the fire department needs to obtain a license from the state Emergency Medical Services so the ambulance can become backup to the Elko County Ambulance Service, Snyder said.
Support Local Journalism
The county has the primary responsibility for ambulance responses, but when the county’s two ambulances are out on calls, the city’s ambulance is called. The city and county have an agreement, and replacement of the old ambulance was an emergency because of the agreement, he said.
Elko Fire Department averages about 50 ambulance transports per year, Snyder said.
The new ambulance came with ultraviolet lights to sterilize the ambulance, which is especially important due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said the fire department will keep the ambulance “clean and sterile.”
Baum said the city received two allocations from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, each totaling just under $1.87 million for a little more than $3.73 million combined. She said the city did not spend the first allocation in time so it opted for a reimbursement plan for the total funds.
Payroll expenses from March through October totaled nearly $3.64 million, including $3.29 million for fire and police wages, $23,724 for public health and $320,450 for COVID-19 sick leave, according to her report that went to the state office overseeing CARES expenditures for the federal government.
The city also spent the CARES funds on such supplies as distance stickers, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and the city of Elko sewer testing for COVID-19, which all totaled roughly $32,000; and nearly $9,000 for masks and gloves.
Other expenses were: $45,889 for improving network capabilities for employees, including new laptops for the staff and Elko City Council; $9,506 for meeting space and online meetings; $30,000 for advertising to help small businesses; and $495 for administration of funds advice.
Baum’s report shows a total of $3.75 million, or $16,618 over the allocated CARES amount.
The city originally planned to provide $1.1 million out of CARES money toward the county’s grant program for small businesses but the county later decided the city’s money wasn’t needed.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.