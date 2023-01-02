New commissioner, school and ECVA board members sworn in

ELKO – Elko County has a new commissioner, two new school board trustees and two new Elko Convention & Visitors Authority board members.

Travis Gerber is now serving in the seat vacated by Cliff Eklund. Brooke Ballard and Adriana Lara are now members of the school board, and new ECVA board members are Marissa Lostra and Patricia L. Anderson.

Also on Monday, Elko County Commissioners chose Rex Steninger as their new chairman. Eklund, who didn’t seek re-election to the Board of Commissioners after serving eight years, was picked for the Elko County Advisory Board of Manage Wildlife.

Eklund pointed out the chair he was sitting in was the very seat Travis’ father, Grant Gerber, sat in. It was a moment not lost on his son.

“I’ve got deep roots here, and I have big boots to fill with Cliff leaving and also my father was County Commissioner and sat in this very seat in 2014 until his death,” Gerber said. “So I honor him and will carry on his legacy.”

Gerber added that as Commissioner one of his goals is to emphasize local control and management of public lands within Elko County.

“I believe we do a good job of conserving our resources and people in this county love and respect those resources and look forward to bringing to the state of Nevada that the people who live in these places will care for those resources the best if they have the tools and the resources to do it,” he said.

Elko County’s recreational opportunities for hunting and fishing are something Gerber said he also personally enjoys.

“I like horseback riding and the open spaces. I’m a hunter myself and have enjoyed the wildlife of Nevada and look to continue to protect it.”

“I love Elko County. I love what Nevada and Elko County stands for – our heritage of pioneers and ranchers, our great industry in mining and all the technical jobs that it brings to our area; great educational opportunities at Great Basin College,” Gerber said.

School board

Two new Elko County School District school board members were sworn in. Adriana Lara and Brooke Ballard, representing Districts 5 and 7 respectively, took their oath of office from District Judge Al Kacin in the commissioners’ board room.

Lara ran unopposed for her seat and was elected in the Primary on June 14. Ballard replaces Trustee Ira Wines, who did not seek reelection.

After the swearing in ceremony, Lara said she was looking forward bringing new perspectives to the board.

“I’m hoping to bring my experience with my daughter who has special needs and with being a Hispanic parent,” Lara said.

Ballard said she has four children attending school within the district who inspired her to run for the vacant seat.

“I’m excited to get started working with other board members to make sure we can have the best schools for all of our children in our community,” she said.

Ballard and Lara said they had been attending training workshops ahead of the first school board meeting on Jan. 10.

“I’ve been able to get to know the board really well over the last little while and I’m excited to serve with them,” Ballard said. “I think it’s going to be a great board. I see good things happening in the future for Elko County School District and I’m excited to work with all of them.”

Trustees Matt McCarty and Jeff Durham also took the oath of office Monday. The appointees were elected to their seats in November’s General Election, along with Susan Neal and Joshua Byers.

Convention Authority

Lostra and Anderson were chosen to replace at-large member Matt McCarty, who was elected to the Elko County School District Board of Trustees after serving as a school board appointee, and Toni Jewell, who decided not to run in the November election. No one ran for her seat in the 2022 election.

The ECVA board recommended to county commissioners that Lostra and Anderson be appointed after considering four applicants at their Nov. 15 meeting. Anderson will hold the at-large seat outside Elko city limits but within ECVA boundaries. Lostra will be the at-large representative for inside city limits.

Lostra is a broker and owner of Lostra Realty, a member of the Downtown Business Association, Elko County Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. She told the ECVA board that she would like to bring more events and tourism to the Elko area and see more transportation to the Elko area because it is really needed.

Anderson said she observed there was more opportunity for the Convention Center to partner with other entities for events that is receiving funds from the ECVA. She said she also saw the need for the community to engage in a “shared partnership” for hosting activities.

“I’ve seen what we’ve tried to where sometimes space is an issue between the college and [Elko and Spring Creek] high schools, the community and Convention Center,” Anderson explained. “It needs to be more of a shared partnership sometimes, I think, than everyone standing alone.”

Anderson has 21 years of overseeing security at GBC and serving as chair and vice chair of the Emergency Planning Committee. She said her experience could be used to evaluate the Convention Center for possible upgrades.

Commissioner Jon Karr said he hopes the new ECVA board members will look at the history of the convention center and “maybe make better decisions than in the past,” pointing to a $6.5 million balloon payment due on the bond for construction of conference center as an example.

The other board members are Delmo Andreozzi, David Zornes and Chip Stone.

Other appointments

Eklund was chosen for the wildlife board over three other applicants for the board seat that was held by Burt Gurr, who is now a state assemblyman.

Steninger said Eklund has “served our county for years.”

Eklund told commissioners he wants to be part of the “conversation that needs to take place” regarding the decline in deer herds because of drought, fire and predators and about sage grouse habitat. He said it was “ridiculous” to penalize ranchers and miners over the sage grouse and then have a hunting season for the birds.

Commissioners also reappointed Jim Cooney and Joel McConnell to the wildlife board.

For the chairman slot, Rex Steninger moved up from vice chairman to replace Anderozzi, who was chairman in 2022, and Commissioner Wilde Brough was named vice chairman.

Commissioners also reappointed people to other advisory committees, including town boards. Steninger, Brough, Craig Spratling and Mark Hooper were reappointed to the Humboldt River Basin Water Authority.