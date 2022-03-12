New faces file for office

ELKO – Political newcomers tossed their hat into the ring this week, running for election in several City and County races.

Elko county commission

For Elko County Commission District 4, attorney Travis Gerber and Ryndon resident Steven Grimes filed for office this week, vying for the seat currently held by Cliff Eklund, who will term out at the end of the year.

Gerber, whose father Grant Gerber served on the County Commission, said Grant “was a great advocate for Elko County. He grew up here, he understood the values, agriculture and mining. He knew the people of Elko County and loved them.”

“Those are big boots to fill, but I had enough time with him – I practiced law with him for 12 years – and spent my life with him and that rubbed off on me and on my brother Zachary,” Gerber said. “We’d like to carry on that legacy and keep pushing forward those values.”

He added that he has been watching County Commissioners work with the new tax structure, “watching how those funds are being prioritized and allocated.”

“I’m encouraged that the County is solvent,” added Gerber, who lives in Spring Creek. “That the County is improving its fire suppression and fire capability with the new engines that have been purchased and the new fire station in Lamoille.”

Citing his father’s stance on land use rights for grazing, Gerber said he was “interested in making sure that Lamoille Canyon does not burn again. That could have been prevented and should have been prevented.”

He said he agrees with how the County Commissioners are proceeding. “My goal is to continue that legacy and to continue making rational and solid decisions for the County.”

------

Grimes said he has lived in Elko County since 2004, and wants to “give back to this community as much as I can, or at least help and try to improve this community as I can.”

He pointed to the roads as one area he wants to fix, using his own grader for road work “but the County can’t get out there and do it.”

He also said he would like to fix the map cartography on apps. “All these map services, and you try to find an address, it doesn’t know exactly where to take you,” Grimes said. “Someone needs to step up and clean up the cartography.”

Grimes, who worked for Vega Construction before taking time off for shoulder surgery and rehabilitation, said is currently serving in the Civil Air Patrol, helping organize a local chapter of REACT for emergency and disaster response. Additionally, he is taking flight lessons to pilot a plane for search and rescue.

He recalled how lost hikers or others stranded in the mountains could have been located, and said a REACT group could have made a difference.

Grimes said he would also introduce or support an ordinance to protect employees who were fired based on their Covid-19 vaccination status.

“Employers need to be held accountable for their actions,” he said.

Grimes also explained he believed the County Commission needed people who “get to work instead of saying why we can’t get to work.”

Elko mayor’s race

Mike Hagen, who manages Bristlecone Bikes, filed to run for mayor against incumbent Reece Keener.

He cited Covid-19 regulations that closed businesses or limited operations as his reason for vying for office. “There were no questions asked. The Mayor did nothing to do research into what was actually going on. The Mayor needs to be in control of things. I don’t want to see that happen again,” he said.

“Commerce is vital to our survival as a city and closing down businesses is retroactive to that,” Hagen continued.

Hagen said he has lived in Elko for eight years. He lived in Reno, where he ran for mayor, but moved after Reno “became too liberal. I came back to where it is safe. Elko is a very conservative town. I’m very conservative, but I’m not over conservative. I like to view myself just right of center.”

He said he is for legal marijuana and would like to see dispensaries open “because that’s a great source of revenue for the City. That’s going to take zoning. The town council said we’re not going to zone for marijuana dispensaries. I’d like to see that changed.”

Adding more infrastructure to Elko is another of Hagen’s goals if elected. Specifically, he suggested constructing a bridge across the railroad tracks and the Humboldt River on the east end of town. “A more direct route to Spring Creek. We have infrastructure money now, so that’s viable.”

Hagen has been a manager of various businesses in Salt Lake City and Reno, and he said he believed Elko needed a “mayor manager” in addition to the City Manager.

“We need somebody who is going to direct this town in which we are not afraid to expand,” he explained. “A lot of people are afraid to change the small-town mentality and grow, but if we’re going to survive as a city, we’re going to have to grow and offer all the great things Elko has to offer to other people.”

Sheriff challenger

Wells businesswoman Bella Cummins filed to run against Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza on Friday, stating that she is “the people’s choice for constitutional sheriff.”

“Our county became a constitutional county during Covid. Now it is time to stop just talking about it and implement the rights and benefits of the constitution into law enforcement so our citizens may realize them,” Cummins said.

She added that she “can’t be bought. I detest hiring practices, management and law enforcement by back door tactics and good old boy methods. We should all benefit by the tenants of the constitution and regulations should be enforced fairly and equitably.”

The owner of Bella’s Hacienda Ranch in Wells cited her business experience for her knowledge of the law. “I run legal businesses in this county and have done so for over 30 years. I understand the laws and no one is better equipped to serve the citizens of our county as sheriff,” she said.

“I stand for law enforcement that follows the letter and spirit of the law for all people. And that includes opportunities for law enforcement personnel based on fair hiring and retention policies,” she added. “I will lead and protect all the people of our county. I will enforce the rights we are given under the great Constitution of the United States and see they are guaranteed to the citizens of our county. I represent freedom, fairness and accountability.”

Elko County School Board

Eve Daz of Spring Creek filed to run against appointee Matt McCarty for Elko County School Board District 3. She has worked in the Elko Justice Court for eight years, but transferred to Elko County’s IT department last summer.

Daz said she has three children, one of whom is “just beginning his journey through the Elko County School system,” and two who graduated from Spring Creek and are attending universities in Tucson, Arizona and Reno. She said she is running as a candidate who “cares about the education that our community is raising.”

“I want to do everything I can to ensure he has the opportunities his older siblings had. I care about my children, and I care about your children,” she wrote in a statement.

“I can no longer stand by and hope for the best,” she continued. “The only way to a bright future is to be an active participant to ensure that our children and community are guided to a brighter future.”

———

Filing continues in the City Clerk’s office and at the Elko County Clerk’s office until 5 p.m. March 18.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0