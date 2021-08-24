No easy fix for Montello’s water issues

Montello’s water woes will take time to resolve but Elko County Commissioners and county staff are continuing their efforts, and residents of the Montello area are still interested in the idea of forming a general improvement district.
“Elko County will continue to work on developing multiple avenues to do everything we can to maintain water and rights for the people who use the South Line,” Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi proposed as a motion at the end of the commissioners’ Aug. 18 meeting in Montello.
The motion passed, and Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said later that the county’s avenues will include filing an extension for permits.
She said the state “will determine the length of time the permits will be extended for. Last time, we were approved for a three-year extension.”
Montello is served by the North Line that was constructed in the late 1980s or early 1990s, but at least 13 properties use the South Line, even though the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection doesn’t list the water as potable. The South Line is used for stock watering and more, according to those on the line.
The eight-mile south water line was constructed in the 1920s.
Issues involving the south water line were exacerbated when the Winecup-Gamble Ranch and the Pilot Valley Ranch claimed vested water rights on the springs that feed the water line, and the State of Nevada only extended permits for three years instead of five as it sought proof of beneficial use.
Corey Rice, the county’s senior planner, told those at Montello that vested water rights start out as claims, and anyone claiming vested rights must show proof. The State Engineer’s Office would have to adjudicate.
Union Pacific Railroad deeded water rights to the town of Montello years ago, but Elko County is over Montello because the town is not incorporated. The water rights were designated for Montello’s use, but the current south line users are outside the town limits, which is one of the issues.
Montello’s water troubles came before the county’s Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission on July 26, and the panel recommended this month that the county take no action but look at seeking the extension of time on the current permit.
The county’s resources manager, Curtis Moore, said the south water line would cost millions of dollars to upgrade, and he said the county must show beneficial use to keep the rights.
“The water is still flowing perfectly fine. Repairs are not something that needs to be done all at once,” said Montello area resident Kimberly Greening at the July 26 meeting.
The resources commission also urged the county commissioners to get the other parties interested in the south water line water rights to come before the resource commission to look at solutions and that the county find out what it would take for the NDEP to deem the south water line water safe for drinking. That would allow the line to be a backup for the town.
Zachary Woodbury on the resources panel also expressed his surprise that Elko County has been charging the users of the south water line for years.
“I can’t believe the county did that,” he said at the July 26 meeting, when he also said the Montello water issues are “exceptionally complicated.”
The users on the south water line pay a $45 connection fee per month.
The town of Montello also sells potable water to users who live outside the town boundaries, but that water is from the north water line.
The formation of a GID is another avenue that Montello area residents are interested in pursuing to cover not just the unincorporated town of Montello but the neighboring rural properties in eastern Elko County.
Greening told commissioners at the Aug. 18 meeting that an informal survey of people in the Montello area showed that 98% were interested in a general improvement district, which would manage Montello water and the water in the vicinity of Montello.
Montello residents first talked about the GID at the county’s July 7 meeting, reporting then that they had consulted an attorney suggested the GID.
Another avenue that could help resolve water issues is the proposed expansion of the boundaries for the Montello Advisory Board.
Commissioners agreed to study the impacts of expanding the township boundaries, but any change in boundaries would require an ordinance change. Chairman Jon Karr said there would be two readings and possibly the need for a business impact statement to change boundaries.
An advisory board could be created that would include the outlying areas, and the county’s agenda for the Montello meeting suggested the name could be the Toana Valley Advisory Board. Currently, there is a Montello town advisory board.
That board has three members but an expanded one could have five members, according to the discussion, and Andreozzi said the new board should have an orientation packet and prepare and archive agendas for meetings.
Commissioner Wilde Brough said the advisory board would be designed “so you guys can take care of yourselves.”