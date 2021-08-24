No easy fix for Montello’s water issues

Corey Rice, the county’s senior planner, told those at Montello that vested water rights start out as claims, and anyone claiming vested rights must show proof. The State Engineer’s Office would have to adjudicate.

Union Pacific Railroad deeded water rights to the town of Montello years ago, but Elko County is over Montello because the town is not incorporated. The water rights were designated for Montello’s use, but the current south line users are outside the town limits, which is one of the issues.

Montello’s water troubles came before the county’s Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission on July 26, and the panel recommended this month that the county take no action but look at seeking the extension of time on the current permit.

The county’s resources manager, Curtis Moore, said the south water line would cost millions of dollars to upgrade, and he said the county must show beneficial use to keep the rights.

“The water is still flowing perfectly fine. Repairs are not something that needs to be done all at once,” said Montello area resident Kimberly Greening at the July 26 meeting.