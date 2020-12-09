No sale: City withdraws option to buy building

ELKO – At least for now, Elko City Council has dropped plans to purchase the Ruby Radio building to give city staff a chance to look for another professional facility while the owner Elko Properties LLC also continues trying to find a new place.
“Even if you withdraw, it doesn’t mean we can’t come back to it,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said of the agreement with Elko Properties owner Ken Sutherland.
Calder told the council Tuesday the deal for the building at 1750 Manzanita Lane could be revived if another location is not found in the meantime, and he recommended the purchase contract be withdrawn.
The city had signed an option to buy the 5,000-square-foot building for $700,000 but had already postponed the purchase at the Nov. 24 meeting, and the next council meeting is not until Jan. 12 due to the holidays.
Calder said Sutherland has been looking for a smaller site of roughly 2,500 square feet, but “I didn’t think it would be difficult to find alternate locations for the owner, and I don’t think he thought that either.”
Councilman Chip Stone said Sutherland confirmed to him in a phone call during the council meeting that he still hasn’t found a site but it still looking.
Calder said withdrawal of the purchase agreement would allow the city “the flexibility to look at an alternative location. We really need to find additional office space. There is a sense of urgency.”
Mayor Reece Keener agreed with Calder, and the council voted unanimously to drop the purchase agreement.
“I think it is the right thing to keep our options open, and if they aren’t ready to pull the trigger I think we need to withdraw this,” Keener said.
Calder said last month that the city has the funds to buy the Ruby Radio building for the $700,000 price and would probably spend another $100,000 on renovations.
The city is seeking more space for employees, especially because of COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Staff long ago overflowed from Elko City Hall to two modular buildings on site, and now needs additional office space for the Elko Planning, Engineering, Community Development and Building departments.
In addition to looking at the building on Manzanita Lane, city staff had looked at two other buildings that were appraised before recommending the purchase of the Ruby Radio building, according to the council agenda.
The city had needed space even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The council came close to acquiring the former Great Basin Surgical Center last winter but backed off the plan to purchase that building to allow Nevada Health Centers an opportunity to buy the medical facility, which the nonprofit corporation subsequently did.
