No sale: City withdraws option to buy building

ELKO – At least for now, Elko City Council has dropped plans to purchase the Ruby Radio building to give city staff a chance to look for another professional facility while the owner Elko Properties LLC also continues trying to find a new place.

“Even if you withdraw, it doesn’t mean we can’t come back to it,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said of the agreement with Elko Properties owner Ken Sutherland.

Calder told the council Tuesday the deal for the building at 1750 Manzanita Lane could be revived if another location is not found in the meantime, and he recommended the purchase contract be withdrawn.

The city had signed an option to buy the 5,000-square-foot building for $700,000 but had already postponed the purchase at the Nov. 24 meeting, and the next council meeting is not until Jan. 12 due to the holidays.

Calder said Sutherland has been looking for a smaller site of roughly 2,500 square feet, but “I didn’t think it would be difficult to find alternate locations for the owner, and I don’t think he thought that either.”

Councilman Chip Stone said Sutherland confirmed to him in a phone call during the council meeting that he still hasn’t found a site but it still looking.