No 'Take Pride' cleanup event in Elko this year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s my position,” he said.

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said it would be “impossible to manage groups while complying with directives. I agree we shouldn’t do it. I would encourage people to take care of their own property or help a neighbor.”

Mayor Reece Keener said he has been hearing from the public, and there is confusion about the cleanup event being called off or whether it could be done without the traditional picnic.

“I didn’t know about the worker’s comp and the public didn’t either,” he said. “It definitely makes a lot of sense.”

Councilwoman Mandy Simons said she also has had “a ton of questions” about the cleanup day, and she would like to have seen the issue brought before the council sooner.

“It’s certainly our goal to bring this project back,” Calder said. “It’s a great project.”

He said last year there were more than 700 volunteers for the cleanup project in Elko and Spring Creek.

Keener said the council would not take any action but would ask the city staff to advise the council in the future if an event is “canceled or tweaked.”