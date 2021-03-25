No 'Take Pride' cleanup event in Elko this year

ELKO – “Take Pride – Clean Up, Green Up,” the annual event involving hundreds of volunteers, is canceled this year because of COVID-19 and the possibility of the spread of the coronavirus leading to liability concerns for the city.
That’s the word from Elko City Manager Curtis Calder, who updated the city council on why city staff canceled the April 24 event.
The free landfill portion of the cleanup day will still be in place, however.
Calder said the city-sponsored event is covered by workers compensation, and volunteers could file “a whole slew of claims” against the city if they were to contract COVID-19 during the cleanup. Hundreds would gather to receive their assignments and T-shirts and for a picnic.
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s current COVID-19 directives call for an entity to receive the state’s approval for an event with more than 250 people involved, so that is another reason for the cancellation, Calder said.
He also pointed out that while some may think the county has taken over COVID-19 management, that won’t happen until May 1, and only if the state approves Elko County’s plan.
He said, however, that there was no reason why people could not band together to clean up property or at least clean up their own property.
“That’s my position,” he said.
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said it would be “impossible to manage groups while complying with directives. I agree we shouldn’t do it. I would encourage people to take care of their own property or help a neighbor.”
Mayor Reece Keener said he has been hearing from the public, and there is confusion about the cleanup event being called off or whether it could be done without the traditional picnic.
“I didn’t know about the worker’s comp and the public didn’t either,” he said. “It definitely makes a lot of sense.”
Councilwoman Mandy Simons said she also has had “a ton of questions” about the cleanup day, and she would like to have seen the issue brought before the council sooner.
“It’s certainly our goal to bring this project back,” Calder said. “It’s a great project.”
He said last year there were more than 700 volunteers for the cleanup project in Elko and Spring Creek.
Keener said the council would not take any action but would ask the city staff to advise the council in the future if an event is “canceled or tweaked.”
Public Works Director Dennis Strickland reported that the Youth Conservation Camp will no longer have crews at the city landfill to help with the free dump-day event because of issues, so people will have to unload their own stuff.