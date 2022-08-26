 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Not much spending in Elko City Council races

  • 0
Election logo 2022

ELKO – Four people are running for city offices this fall but only one had received any campaign contributions as of June 30.

Mayor Reece Keener is running for a final term after also serving as a city councilman and on the city planning commission since 2005.

According to his campaign finance report, Keener received $2,000 from Khoury’s Marketplace, $250 from Delmo Andreozzi, and $100 each from Robert Lowe, Michael Franzoia, Chris Johnson and Robert Schmidtlein. Keener also contributed $250 of his own money.

Keener did not list any spending as of June 30. His opponent, Michael Hagen, listed zero contributions and $23.56 in spending.

Council members Chip Stone and Giovanni Puccinelli are running unopposed. Neither listed any contributions or expenses.

The mayor’s job pays $14,460 a year, while city council members receive $9,685.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police rescue men after boat sinks off Boston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News