ELKO -- The Elko County Natural Resource Management Advisory Commission, NRMAC, will meet this Monday, April 24, in the commission room of the Elko County Nannini Administration Building at 6 p.m. Elko County residents are encouraged to attend.

The seven-member commission will hear comments from the general public regarding Elko County natural resources. An update will be provided by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

The NRMAC members will review recently filed water applications and bills pending in the 2023 Nevada legislative session.

This year NRMAC will update the Elko County Water, Sage Grouse, and Public Land Use plans.

NRMAC members include commissioners Steve Boyce, Leslie Creel (vice-chair), Richard Genseal, Monty Pearce, Randy Powell, Dave Voth (chair), and Zach Woodbury. Each member was appointed by the Elko County Commission because of their relevant knowledge on Elko County natural resource issues.

NRMAC meetings are generally held the last Monday of each month. If you would like to contact any member of the commission please visit the Elko County website where emails are listed.