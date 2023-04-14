U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., is pushing federal agencies to clean up old contamination in Owyhee, including under the Owyhee Combined School, while the Shoshone-Paiute tribes there are calling for a new school facility due to health concerns, and a bill in the Nevada Legislature proposes funding for the school.

The bill to provide $64.5 million for school construction and an additional nearly $1.25 million for improvements to the current school, is currently in the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. AB273 is sponsored by state Rep. Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, whose territory includes Owyhee in northern Elko County. State Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, is a joint sponsor.

Tribal Chairman Brian Mason said he “can’t imagine” that a new school won’t go forward because students are attending classes over a hydrocarbons plume, and he said he will call attention to the contamination issue at the UN in New York April 17.

Mason said he will file a complaint over contamination concerns, including that the plume caused many cancer cases over the years, during the UN forum on indigenous issues.

He also said he was worried AB273 wouldn’t survive the legislative session because of opposition to the bill, especially from Las Vegas, saying in a phone interview that it was “turning into a political football.”

As of April 10 there were no hearings scheduled in the Ways and Means Committee on the bill and there hadn’t been any discussion of the bill.

The bill would appropriate money from the state’s general fund to the Elko County School District for a new school to replace the 1950s structure. ECSD operates the school but doesn’t have money for a new building after taxpayers defeated the longtime pay-as-you-go funding program for new construction.

Amodei said the first step is cleaning up the years-long contamination plume, and he is in contact with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and U.S. Department of Interior and will be checking with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and possibly the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the contamination.

He said he plans to hold “their feet to the fire. We need to solve the problem. This situation has been known for a couple of decades.”

Amodei said in a phone interview that he has an appointment April 18 with the BIA director and will be talking with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland heads the BIA.

“My first question will be what is your plan? and I’m hopeful it is not ‘we don’t have one.’ The BIA wasn’t leading the charge to be part of the solution,” he said.

The hydrocarbons contamination was discovered in 1985. Mason said kids were telling people that the water tasted like diesel. The EPA sued the BIA over the contamination in 1995, and work was done. Mason said the order was lifted in 2018, but a 2022 report “says it’s still an active plume.”

The plume that reached the school came from a BIA shop nearby, and Adler said the shop people dumped hydrocarbons directly into an underground tube. When the tribe became sovereign, the “BIA forgot to tell the tribe.”

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Amodei said he wants to make sure money for Owyhee is in the Interior budget that will be going for mark-up in the next 30 to 45 days. He said the budget route is where he wants to go, rather than proposing a bill.

“There are more than a few moving parts here,” he said. “Nothing is off the table. It would be good if everyone could be on the same page.”

Amodei also said he will be collaborating with Nevada’s two Democratic senators – Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen – and he expects the delegation will have a united front on the Owyhee issues.

Tribal Chairman Mason said he visited with both senators when he was in Washington, D.C., in mid-March and talked with Amodei about the issues in Owyhee that started years ago but he didn’t hear about until last October.

According to Will Adler of Silver State Government Relations and a lobbyist for the tribe, Duck Valley sought a grant to build a new greenhouse adjacent to the Owyhee school to expand the current project involving growing seedlings, but the BIA nixed the project because of the contamination.

“EPA came out and gave a slide show in October and showed the underground plume,” he said.

ECSD statement

A statement issued by the Elko County School District on April 7 said the district supports Duck Valley’s efforts to secure funding for a new school.

“It is a fact that parts of the Duck Valley Reservation have suffered hydrocarbon contamination due to historic discharges. It is our understanding that the Tribes are currently working with the BIA to determine whether and to what extent the Owyhee Combined School has been negatively impacted by the contamination. The District takes staff and student safety very seriously,” ECSD stated.

“In the event any environmental threats are identified at the school, swift action will be taken to address the matter. At this time, the District has no direct knowledge of any such threats, but will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement concludes.

The Shoshone-Paiute tribes recently hired Broadbent, an environmental remediation company, to do testing and sampling at Owyhee, Mason said.

Amodei also said any determination that there is a cancer cluster at Owyhee would have to wait and would involve obtaining data and connecting dots, but people in Owyhee have expressed alarm over the number of cancer cases.

“It’s hard to advocate on a cancer cluster. The first wood to be chopped is what’s the clean-up and what’s the cost,” he said. “Our priority is what’s the problem and who’s responsible and which agency is the tip for the problem.”

Mason said “lunch ladies” at the school died of cancer, the custodian at the school died of cancer and the two people who worked at the BIA shop near the school died of cancer, and people who attended the school in the 1970s through early 1990s are the ones at risk.

The tribes believe roughly 100 cancer deaths are linked to the plume at the school, according to Mason.

The Duck Valley Indian Reservation that straddles the Nevada-Idaho border is already planning for a new school by providing 80 acres away from the current school site for construction.

“The tribe has $17 million committed already,” Mason said, explaining that the in-kind contribution will apply to land, infrastructure work, soil compacting, environmental studies and getting water, power and fiber optic to the site.

He said a new school will “go forward kicking and screaming,” and those who can pull the strings “can be “on the right side of history or the wrong side of history.”

Design West, a firm used by ECSD, recently provided a preliminary cost estimate of $71.74 million for the facility and $8.71 million for site work.

Mason said the cost estimate is high probably because Owyhee is so isolated and building materials would have to be trucked at least 100 miles, but he discounted the use of modular classrooms, saying that “those are temporary, and they would leave them up here for 100 years.”

Mason said that beyond the plume, the school has “a bunch of issues” because it was built for roughly 100 students and now has 400 students.

AB273 states that $64.5 million would be designated for a new facility on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation to replace “an existing school that has been found unsafe, structurally unsound, hazardous to public health and unsuitable for continued use.”

The bill also seeks $85,000 to provide drinking water in the existing school, $250,000 for hand-washing stations in the school, $900,000 for window air conditioners and boilers for use in the existing school.

School evaluations

MGT Consulting released a report in December on the company’s evaluation of all schools in the Elko County School District, including comments at MGT’s public meeting in Owyhee that centered on building conditions.

For those filling out forms, their one wish for the school district could be summed up in one comment: “take care of Owyhee,” with improved facilities, improved football field and improved maintenance also on the wish list.

MGT gave the Owyhee school a score of 53.91 on grounds conditions, 81 in technology readiness, 82.55 in education suitability and 69.15 for building condition, but the report didn’t specifically cite contamination concerns. The overall score was 72.68.

The report said that a school with an overall score below 80 has “some significant deficiencies, systems are at or nearing the end of their forecasted lifespan and will need renovation, replacement, or upgrades in the next 10 years.”

The consultants also provided an estimate for renovations at the Owyhee school of nearly $7.25 million, including building and grounds, but Mason said that wouldn’t work because the school is sitting on the plume and a proper cleanup could take years.

“I was an environmental engineer at the mines, so I know what to do to remediate it,” he said, and that involves drilling and bailing out the contamination that came from leaking underground storage tanks for gasoline, oil and diesel. “It takes 20 to 30 years to remediate it.”

Students have safe drinking water because the schools were switched to different wells.

Parents at the meeting with consultants and the consulting firm probably weren’t aware last year about the continuing contamination. Martin said that in a meeting with roughly 120 employees they were asked if they heard about the hydrocarbon plume and “only two raised their hands.”

EPA stated in a legal finding that an inspection in 1994 led to samplings that showed contaminates went into a disposal well, and Mason said topsoil was replaced at the site in 2006.

He said there are four hydrocarbon plumes underneath Owyhee containing gas, diesel, heating oil and pesticides used by farmers.

“My guess is it will be a Superfund site,” Mason said.

He also said the tribe would be looking at litigation against the state and BIA over the contamination cleanup and need for a new school, stating that Nevada regulations hold the state responsible for the safety and health of all Indians in Nevada.