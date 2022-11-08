One Elko school board race too close to call

ELKO – Unofficial election results for Elko County are in, and they include one school board race that may be too close to call.

Parents of Elko County founder Misty Atkins trailed incumbent Susan Neal by 128 votes in District 1, while other incumbents soundly defeated their challengers.

At the end of Election Day, 13,785 people had voted in person, by mail or in early voting. That’s just under 50% of eligible voters.

Mail-in ballots that were placed in the mail by Election Day will still be counted after allowing time for them to move through the post office.

School board appointee Susan Neal received 6,141 votes. She is a former teacher who retired from the district in 2012.

Neal said she ran for election to the post “because I am passionate about the education and well-being of the students. … “I believe it is important to build strong relationships and work collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the success of our children.”

Misty Atkins had 6,013 votes. She moved to Elko in 2012 and got involved with the board due to the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions on students, such as face mask requirements. “I was truly concerned by what I witnessed within our school district,” she said during her campaign.

Atkins said the school district needed more transparency and that she would strive “to make things work for everyone without taking away the rights of parents and students.”

She was not the only candidate known for publicly opposing the pandemic restrictions. Robert Leonhardt was a board member who resigned and then unsuccessfully attempted to rescind his resignation.

Leonhardt pulled in 4,724 votes, while incumbent Dr. Joshua Byers had 7,334 for the District 2 seat.

Byers is an Elko native who owns Ignite Life Chiropractic. His three children attended Elko schools and one is now in college.

Byers said during his campaign that he wanted to bring continuity to the district.

“It has been a big priority to make sure we have that stability in the district so we can help those kids grow from kindergarten through high school and go out into the world and become community leaders, wherever they go, not just in Elko County but throughout the nation,” he said.

Another anti-mask challenger, Brian Gale of Wells, received 4,084 votes compared with 7,850 for incumbent Jeff Durham of West Wendover.

Gale was a potential target of litigation by the school district on election night after writing a letter to the Elko Daily Free Press about the trustee resignation controversy. The school district said Gale “made several false and defamatory statements” about the superintendent and the board, resulting in personal and professional damage. They discussed filing a defamation lawsuit against Gale when they met Tuesday evening in Carlin.

Jeff Durham, the winner in District 6, owns Fratelli Pizza in West Wendover, where he has lived for 20 years. He has said that the district should “look outside the box” at how other industries recruit employees.

Durham recently spearheaded an effort to increase compensation to rural parents who drive their children to school, noting that the mileage rate was far below the actual cost of transportation.

He looks forward to lobbying the Nevada Legislature for more funding from the state’s budget surplus to improve education.

In District 3, incumbent Matt McCarty defeated challenger Lincoln Litchfield of Carlin. McCarty received 8,300 votes and Litchfield 3,825.

Matt McCarty grew up in Elko, attending Great Basin College and earning a Bachelor’s of Applied Science degree in Management in Technology. He is currently executive director of the Terrace at Ruby View Elko Senior Center. The McCartys have two children.

“I think the kids need support. They need people up there that don’t have an agenda and are looking at what is best for them and the district,” McCarty said in March.

He publicly called out challengers in an October candidate forum, saying they want to divide the county and generate hostility.

The District 7 race was to replace trustee Ira Wines, who did not file for re-election.

Brooke Ballard had 6,427 votes compared with 5,447 for Brent Kelly.

Ballard is a native Nevadan who grew up in Elko and is the mother of four boys. She said her children were among the reasons she filed for office.

“I want to make sure they and all the students have programs and curriculum available that will help them be workforce ready and college ready when they graduate,” she said, adding that she would advocate for special education, knowing firsthand the challenges that parents face.

“I want to make sure that all the children who have special education needs and other challenges are provided the support, programs and tools to be successful,” she said.