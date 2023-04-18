ELKO – An open house to provide the public with details about floodplain maps is planned for 5:30 p.m. April 19 in the Elko County Board of Commissioners Room at 540 Court St.

“Join us to learn about the updated FEMA Floodplain Maps,” states a flyer for the event, which is being hosted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Elko County, the City of Elko, the City of Carlin, the Nevada Division of Water Resources and the City of Wells.

The flyer posted on the Elko County website also states that “our goal is to create flood resilient communities in Nevada that encourage protection of life, property, water quality, environmental values and the preservation of natural floodplain functions.”

In addition to the open house, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking public comment through May 7 on the plan completed under the Nevada Silver Jackets Program. The email address is: NVsilverjackets@usace.army.mil.