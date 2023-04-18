ELKO – An open house to provide the public with details about the draft flood management plan for the South Fork Dam is planned for 5:30 p.m. April 19 in the Elko County Board of Commissioners Room at 540 Court St.

“Join us to learn about the updated FEMA Floodplain Maps,” states a flyer for the event, which is being hosted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Elko County, the City of Elko, the City of Carlin, the Nevada Division of Water Resources and the City of Wells.

The flyer posted on the Elko County website also states that “our goal is to create flood resilient communities in Nevada that encourage protection of life, property, water quality, environmental values and the preservation of natural floodplain functions.”

The flood management plan drafted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was done at no cost to Elko County and is a requirement for a FEMA grant for regular and recurring maintenance of South Fork Dam.

Carlin and ranches on the way to Carlin would feel the most impact from a dam breach, according to that study, which says that “a failure of the South Fork Dam would inundate the main railroad and the Interstate 80 tunnel in less than five hours, making them inaccessible.”

The Carlin community would receive 11 feet of water in about seven hours, states the plan that outlines flood management goals that include developing an early warning system of potential flooding, increasing public awareness of flood risks, and developing plans for alerting people of a dam break.

The South Fork Dam was built in 1988, impounding the South Fork of the Humboldt River for flood control and recreation.

In addition to the open house, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking public comment through May 7 on the plan completed under the Nevada Silver Jackets Program. The email address is: NVsilverjackets@usace.army.mil.