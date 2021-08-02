 Skip to main content
Ordinance raises penalty for dog bites
Ordinance raises penalty for dog bites

ELKO – Dangerous dogs won’t be given a second chance in Elko County, if commissioners approve a new ordinance calling for their immediate surrender and subsequent execution.

County Clerk Kris Jakeman has submitted the revision for commissioners to consider when they meet Wednesday afternoon at the Nannini Administration building. The proposed ordinance says:

“If any animal bites or attacks a person, and such bite or attack results in ‘substantial bodily harm,’ as defined by NRS 0.060, the animal shall be immediately surrendered to the animal control officer, and shall be destroyed in a humane manner, and shall be subsequently tested for rabies.”

The penalty does not apply if the person bit or attacked was trespassing upon the property of the owner.

The county’s current ordinance titled “Dangerous dogs” applies to any dog “with the propensity to bite human beings.” It requires any dog owner who has knowledge that their dog has bitten someone to immediately inform the county’s animal control officer.

If the dog bites a human a second time they are required to be kept in a secure pen that has been inspected and approved by animal control. If the dog is later found outside of its confinement it “shall be forthwith destroyed.”

Nevada law defines substantial bodily harm as “Bodily injury which creates a substantial risk of death or which causes serious, permanent disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ; or prolonged physical pain.”

The ordinance would apply to unincorporated parts of Elko County. It is scheduled for a first reading this week but must be read and approved twice by commissioners before becoming law.

