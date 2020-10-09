Osborne selected as next Elko County manager

During the interview, each applicant was asked five questions -- one by each commissioner -- that were previously prepared. Every applicant was asked the same questions and in the same order, and any remaining time was given to the applicants to expand on any previously answered questions.

Commission Chairman Demar Dahl asked candidates to “describe what you perceive the role of county manager to be.”

Osborne said she believes the day-to-day aspects of the job can fluctuate.

“What I envision the position of county manager to be outside of the job description is really a liaison between the (board of commissioners), our other partners within the community, our employees, our leadership team,” she said.

“Ultimately you are responsible for the overall leadership of the organization. A key component of that is really communication, are you bringing people together, obviously in-tune to make sure we are moving in the same direction,” Osborne added.

Commissioner Rex Steninger was the last member of the Elko County Commission to pose his question, asking each candidate to explain why they are interested in the position, how it fits into their long-term career goals, and what changes they would like to make in a three-month and one-year timeframe.