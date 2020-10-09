Osborne selected as next Elko County manager

ELKO — Elko County Human Resources Director Amanda Osborne will serve as the next county manager.
In a unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, the Elko County Commission selected Osborne as the replacement for outgoing Elko County Manager Rob Stokes, who will retire at the end of the year.
Osborne was one of seven candidates to apply for the position and participate in 30-minute public interviews with commissioners Thursday.
Commissioner Jon Karr made the motion to appoint Osborne.
“I actually pictured this as a kind of two-step process, and we would have to limit it down to a couple people, but I am just going to be straight out with it, with Amanda’s performance the last seven months on this COVID-19, I personally believe she is the outstanding candidate,” Karr said during the meeting.
In addition to her human resources role, Osborne is also a member of the county’s COVID-19 response team, and has had an active role in the county’s efforts to track and mitigate the virus.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said that while he was anticipating taking a little more time for discussion and deliberation, he had no opposition to selecting Osborne for the role.
“I would say for me personally, I probably had three (candidates) that were grouped very tightly together,” he said.
During the interview, each applicant was asked five questions -- one by each commissioner -- that were previously prepared. Every applicant was asked the same questions and in the same order, and any remaining time was given to the applicants to expand on any previously answered questions.
Support Local Journalism
Commission Chairman Demar Dahl asked candidates to “describe what you perceive the role of county manager to be.”
Osborne said she believes the day-to-day aspects of the job can fluctuate.
“What I envision the position of county manager to be outside of the job description is really a liaison between the (board of commissioners), our other partners within the community, our employees, our leadership team,” she said.
“Ultimately you are responsible for the overall leadership of the organization. A key component of that is really communication, are you bringing people together, obviously in-tune to make sure we are moving in the same direction,” Osborne added.
Commissioner Rex Steninger was the last member of the Elko County Commission to pose his question, asking each candidate to explain why they are interested in the position, how it fits into their long-term career goals, and what changes they would like to make in a three-month and one-year timeframe.
“I am interested in the position really because I would like to see some change at our local level,” Osborne said.
Osborne said she has been fortunate to work with good leaders in Elko County, and also with the county’s partners.
Regarding implementing change, she said her plan would be to learn the job, specifically the areas she is not familiar with, by meeting with department heads and members of the commission before looking into long-term projects.
“I think that we need somebody to bring all of those pieces together to lead us into the future,” she said.
According to her application package, Osborne attended Colorado Technical University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and human resources management. She started working for the county as human services administrator in October, 2013. She was previously employed as a human services superintendent for Barrick Gold Corp. between 2006 and 2013.
The other candidates who applied for the position were Matt McCarty, Keith Westengard, Sara Steninger, Boyd Ratliff, Curtis Moore and Claire Kehoe.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.