Osborne takes finalist honors for COVID response

ELKO – Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne has received special recognition as a finalist for the 2022 Cashman Good Government Award for leading the county’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic as human resources director and then county manager.

“When the pandemic struck, Amanda was the county’s HR director. Since the county had no health department, it fell to her to lead the response,” said Sharon Byram, who spoke on behalf of the Nevada Taxpayers Association and the Cashman family.

“She kept employees working, whether in the office or at home, and organized and led the proactive response team in bringing forth information and options for the citizens of Elko County,” Bryam said as she presented the award on April 6 before the Elko County Board of Commissioners, which nominated Osborne.

“During this period, she was named county manager. Her leadership in that role has brought innovation and quick turnaround on projects, leading the way and inspiring other rural counties to follow her lead,” Byram said.

She also said Osborne’s “vision has always been as a watchdog for the citizens and employees while having to work with a Board of Commissioners that not always supported the path in which the state mandated.”

Osborne thanked everyone for the recognition, and said “obviously I would not have been able to do all the things that we accomplished during the pandemic without our team.” She also thanked all the community partners who helped with the pandemic response.

The Nevada Taxpayers Association’s selection committee chaired by Tim Cashman reviewed the 18 nominations statewide before determining the finalists and winner.

Osborne was one of the five finalists, and another finalist was the University of Nevada, Reno and Great Basin College Winnemucca Building Project.

Cashman stated at a presentation in Reno on March 30 that GBC established a shared services collaboration with UNR that resulted in $100,000 savings in direct project administration costs.

“Similarly, UNR’s experience with alternate construction delivery enabled Great Basin to utilize a construction manager-at-risk approach saving a total of $3.5 million in project costs, compared to 2020 State Public Works Board estimates,” he said.

Our Place Women and Family Shelter, Washoe County Human Services Agency, was the overall winner of the 2022 Cashman Good Government Award. Osborne was the only individual among the five finalists that also included the Sparks Police Department HOPE Team, the Clark County Recorder’s Office Information Technology Unit.

The Cashman Good Government Award originated in 1997 to recognize extraordinary public service efforts that make a difference in shaping Nevada’s future, including public employees who promote efficient and timely delivery of services to all in a cost-effective, fiscally responsible manner.

