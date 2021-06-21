Pandemic, protection act and power supplies: Amodei reveals thoughts on key topics in rural Nevada

A: That’s the energy and commerce committee. When you say water and power supplies, power will be an issue in terms of is it renewable, is it solar, is it wind, is it hydroelectric because you’ve got some rural electric co-op folks; Wells is one of the ones that’s a pretty active one, and then you have the incumbent producer around here, NV Energy. You’ve got the coal-fired plant at Valmy and some other stuff to where it’s like, “What is your energy policy going to be and how does that fit into everybody else’s lives?”

You’ve always got to talk about air quality and talk about water quality. What is the price of whatever it is they’re producing and selling, whether it is commercially or to the mines or whatever? With energy it’s got a lot of by-product issues that spring from what the cost of the kilowatt hour of energy is, whether it’s to a home or to a mine processing facility. That is something we try to keep an eye on, not to say ignore the environment, and we just want the cheapest thing available, but to say, find the sweet spot where we’re not doing harm to the environment but it happens not to be totally renewable, then OK maybe.