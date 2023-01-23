Pay goes up at least 6% for county firefighters

ELKO – Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners has approved a labor contract with the firefighters’ union that calls for a minimum 6% pay hike for the current fiscal year and a 2.5% cost of living raise for the 2023-2024 fiscal year -- and another 2.5% raise in the following fiscal year.

The contract follows nearly a year of negotiations between the Elko County Fire Protection District and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5046. The county's fire chief, Matt Petersen, said that while the minimum is 6%, some get more because the raise is “individually based factoring in their steps.”

The union negotiations included implementation of the county’s class and compensation study, and Petersen said in a memo that multiple changes in the firefighter association’s leadership and response delays contributed to the length of talks.

He told the board, which is made up of Elko County Commissioners, that the “big ticket” for developing the agreement was the county’s class and compensation study that resulted in new job classifications.

Commissioner Jon Karr said at the Jan. 18 meeting he thought negotiations “went a lot more smoothly, and I am actually proud of where it’s at.” His motion to approve the contract was unanimously approved.

The county and union locked horns a few years ago over firefighter pay and related issues at board meetings. The Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners was established as a separate meeting entity as a result.

The contract with the Elko County Firefighters Association states that in the current fiscal year the Elko County Fire Protection District “will implement the class and compensation study and new adopted pay scales” and evaluate each employee to place them into new pay scales to match their current wage or at a match step of a minimum 6% increase.

Petersen said other fire district employees not in the union have received the minimum 6% pay hike as well, as a result of the county’s study.

Petersen estimated in his fiscal impact statement on the labor agreement that covers the current fiscal year and the next two fiscal years that the contract will cost the fire district $66,095 this fiscal year for class and compensation implementation.

He wrote that this estimate is based on current and projected full staffing, with the addition of a firefighter in Wells to fill a vacancy and the addition of a captain for Spring Creek.

The financial impact of step increases and the 2.5% pay increase in the 2023-2024 fiscal year is expected to cost the fire district $15,314, and the impact in the 2024-2025 fiscal year will be $16,304, according to Petersen’s fiscal impact statement.

The labor agreement also outlines how employees have a minimum of 12 months to obtain all the standards and qualifications outlined in the new job descriptions, and the fire district will provide the courses and training within that time period.

“No employee will incur a loss in pay during the transition to new scales, qualifications and entry into new job descriptions and pay scales unless the employee does not meet the new established standards and qualifications and time frames,” the labor agreement states.

Compensations for work schedules and holidays and other details are also part of the agreement, and longevity incentive pay is provided with employees with at least eight years of service, beginning with $350 for eight years and reaching $1,550 for 25 years or more of service.