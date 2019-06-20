{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 19

Brandon T. Gray, 20, of Buttonwillow, California was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 31-plus mph; driving without a driver’s license; nonsurrender of a suspended, canceled or revoked registration card or license; no proof of insurance, open container of alcohol in vehicle; and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,575

------

Anousak Kaykeo, 41, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 1200 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

------

Harold L. Turner, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for burglary and use of a credit card or ID without the owner’s consent. Bail: $25,000

------

Cody D. Twitchell, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1995 Idaho St. on a warrant for domestic battery and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,770

------

Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Flora Drive and Flora Circle for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $1,690

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

