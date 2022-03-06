 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Political events slated in March as campaign season enters full swing

Election

ELKO – Local political party members are preparing for events in March as the campaign season officially gets underway in Nevada.

The Elko County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner is scheduled March 25 and the Elko County Democratic Party will be holding its 2022 County Caucus on March 26.

Filing for office local offices opens Monday at the Elko County Clerk’s Office and continues through March 18. State and federal candidates must file with the Secretary of State.

Elko’s Lincoln Day Dinner will be at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko, 782 Country Club Drive.

Participants can meet attending candidates during a no-host reception with appetizers from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Dinner by Dreez begins at 6:30, along with silent and live auctions. Tickets are $75 per person or $550 for a table for eight. Prepayments will be accepted until March 22.

Call 775-738-3920 or email llblhoff@frontiernet.net for more information.

The Elko County Democratic Party Caucus will be at the Elko Senior Center, 1795 Ruby Vista Drive.

The caucus begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

The convention starts at noon.

The 2022 Nevada Primary Election will be held on June 14. Early voting begins May 28 and runs through June 10.

The 2022 Nevada General Election will be held on Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 4.

