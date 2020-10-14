 Skip to main content
President Trump to rally Elko on Sunday
President Trump to rally Elko on Sunday

President Donald Trump Visits Elko

President Trump arrives in Elko on Oct. 22, 2018, along with then-senator Dean Heller.

ELKO – The President is coming to town – again.

President Donald Trump is planning to host a rally Sunday at Elko Regional Airport.

Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman confirmed the visit but had no details yet on time or crowd restrictions.

Elko Regional Airport Director Jim Foster said logistics are being worked out for the arrival of large aircraft.

The last time the President visited in October 2018, approximately 8,600 people attended. Trump arrived in Air Force One and other large planes brought in campaign team members. Then-Police Chief Ben Reed said the Secret Service praised Elko’s handling of the event.

Nevada currently limits gatherings to 250 people, not counting hosts or staff. When Vice President Mike Pence visited Boulder City last week the crowd was capped at 250.

When President Trump visited Nevada last month the cap was 50 people. The venue for his Sept. 12 rally was moved from Reno to the airport in Douglas County, and “thousands” attended, according to The Nevada Independent.

Trump also held an indoor rally in Las Vegas last month, and the City fined the event host $3,000. According to The Associated Press, Xtreme Manufacturing owner Donald Ahern was also fined $10,000 for hosting an “Evangelicals for Trump” rally.

“It’s interesting that if it’s a demonstration, it’s OK. If it’s a rally, it’s not OK,” Van told the AP. “There’s just inconsistent application of that declaration.”

According to Trump’s website, he will be speaking Saturday in Muskegon, Michigan and Janesville, Wisconsin.

The Elko event had not been posted for ticket distribution as of noon Wednesday.

