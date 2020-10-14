President Trump to rally Elko on Sunday

ELKO – The President is coming to town – again.

President Donald Trump is planning to host a rally Sunday at Elko Regional Airport.

Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman confirmed the visit but had no details yet on time or crowd restrictions.

Elko Regional Airport Director Jim Foster said logistics are being worked out for the arrival of large aircraft.

The last time the President visited in October 2018, approximately 8,600 people attended. Trump arrived in Air Force One and other large planes brought in campaign team members. Then-Police Chief Ben Reed said the Secret Service praised Elko’s handling of the event.

Nevada currently limits gatherings to 250 people, not counting hosts or staff. When Vice President Mike Pence visited Boulder City last week the crowd was capped at 250.

When President Trump visited Nevada last month the cap was 50 people. The venue for his Sept. 12 rally was moved from Reno to the airport in Douglas County, and “thousands” attended, according to The Nevada Independent.