ELKO – The husband of a top contender in the 2020 Democratic Primary will speak at the Elko County Democratic Party’s Roosevelt/Kennedy Dinner on Nov. 9.
The Kamala Harris campaign announced Tuesday that Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s husband, will attend and deliver remarks “on Kamala’s vision for America, her fights on behalf of the people, and why she is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump.”
Harris was listed as a "Tier 2" candidate in a recent Washington Post analysis, directly behind "Tier 1" candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The dinner begins at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Elko Conference Center. A no-host bar will open at 5 p.m.
Goals for the dinner include raising funds to continue advocacy for Democrats and other minority groups in Elko County, and to show Democrats from across the state what life is like in rural Nevada. The money raised will be used locally to increase voter registration; present informational programs on key issues to the public; host virtual and in-person candidate forums; hold open discussions on legislation having impacts at the state, county and city levels; and support local candidates for public office.
The event will include a color guard, youth dancers from the Elko Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians, a silent auction, door prizes, and an auction of decorated cakes from local bakers.
Tickets are available on www.Eventbrite.com or by calling 389-1151. Tickets may also be purchased at the door if any remain unsold.
