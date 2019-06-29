ELKO – The 2020 presidential campaign has yet to reach Elko but one Democratic hopeful will be courting voters in West Wendover on July 6.
Texas native Julian Castro will be at the Wendover Senior Center from 9:15-10 a.m., according to his campaign.
“For the first time ever a presidential candidate will be visiting West Wendover,” Mayor Daniel Corona said on his Facebook site. “This is a great opportunity for our community to meet and have our voices heard by a candidate for the country’s highest office.”
Castro was the youngest member of President Obama's Cabinet, serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017.
Castro and Beto O'Rourke campaigned Friday in Austin, Texas, following this week’s first debates. Castro told the crowd his was tired of being cast as an underdog compared to O’Rourke, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.
"A few months ago, they were writing me up as the other Texan," Castro said. “But that is no more. I am the Texan.”
The Associated Press reported that Castro found himself on a post-debate upswing.
