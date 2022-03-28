Property owners attend Spring Creek strategic planning sessions

SPRING CREEK – Residents' opinions on Spring Creek's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats were gathered from property owners attending community meetings hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno's College of Business Center for Economic Development.

Frederick Steinmann from the College of Business led the first two workshops on Thursday, asking residents to provide their thoughts on Spring Creek in a SWOT analysis to develop a five-year comprehensive strategic plan for the association.

About 83 people total signed up to attend one of five meetings at the Fairway Community Center.

“This is the time for the community to provide input as to what our members would like to see happen with the amenities, programs, economic development and our future as an HOA,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.

Steinmann said the goal of the meetings was to allow community members to express their thoughts about living in Spring Creek, improvements and other issues through the SWOT analysis.

He said he received a wide range of comments during the first two meetings. The topics included emergency access out of Spring Creek, managing growth in the community, retaining the rural lifestyle, Spring Creek's relationship to other entities, amenities, water rates, youth activities, elderly services, transportation and more.

UNR will use the feedback gained through the sessions with the SCA's recent community survey and a socio-demographic, economic and housing data analysis from UNR. The university's College of Business Center for Economic Development is partnering with the association to develop the strategic plan, Steinmann explained.

After UNR compiles the data and comments into a report, the next step will be to hold meetings with Spring Creek stakeholders and one-on-one operational sessions to draft the five-year strategic plan. Then it is submitted to the Board, who gathers more comments before it is finalized.

Bahr said it could take about two months to have the plan ready. The results of the meetings and the survey will be released to the public via the association's Facebook page and announced through email blasts to property owners.

Eric Hearth moved to Spring Creek four years ago to work as a geologist. He attended Thursday night's meeting to participate in the strategic planning.

"I love it here, and I want to be part of the growth. I want to be an active member of the community to help drive the future rather than just be a bystander," he said.

Hearth said some of Spring Creek's strengths included the landscape, "elbow room" and rural atmosphere, which he thinks should be protected. However, a few more businesses and restaurants could be added within the area.

"One thing I want to see is a little more business development, to a degree. I don't want us to turn into an Elko shopping center," Hearth explained. "I chose Spring Creek over Elko for the rural lifestyle. Some growth, but not out-of-control growth."

Judy Walker attended Thursday night's meeting with her husband and contributed her thoughts to the SWOT analysis.

Walker said she hopes the association would include diversified activities for youth and older members in their five-year plan "so that there's something for both age ranges, and safety is a big thing."

Josh Anderson, who has lived in Spring Creek for about 30 years, said he liked hearing from other residents.

"It was interesting to hear people's different views on things, their thoughts, and why they think the way they do," he said.

"I think we need more involvement from the community. The more communication, the better," Anderson explained.

He credited the association for seeking other revenue streams, "trying to get more bang for our buck. [They're] looking for grants and looking at other options to do what we want to do and maintain what we have, but still grow the right way."

SCA Board chairman Josh Park said the five-year plan “will help translate the community’s vision into goals that will enable the association to better serve the community.”

“This plan will show where the Association is going over the next five years and how it plans to get there,” Park continued. It “will provide the framework to link identified objectives to the budget process, capital improvement plan, important policy considerations, economic development initiatives, and the association’s desire for continuous improvement.”

After being hired six years ago, Bahr said she and the association developed its first five-year strategic plan, creating an operational plan "to make sure that ties to the staff's performance reviews. That's how we're getting things done."

To develop the next five-year strategic plan, Bahr said the SCA wanted to gather community input to determine what should be prioritized and how revenue is to be spent.

She credited the Board of Directors and SCA staff for their work and efforts over the past several years. "They're really looking to the future of how we keep property values up, how we're going to help the community. I think we have a strong base with a strong staff working on getting things done."

Hearth and Walker said they were happy to see the association be proactive and invite the community's thoughts on building the five-year plan.

"I love it," Hearth said. "I know the association receives a lot of flak for different issues, but I commend them for making the effort to try and make this a better community and fix the obvious problems that we agree on. Kudos to them, and I want to be part of it as well."

"I like the fact that the association is getting people involved and their input so they can find out what the people want instead of just saying, 'We're going to do this and deal with it,' kind of thing," Walker added. "They've never done that before."

For those unable to attend any of the meetings in person, Steinmann said he would be available to schedule two virtual sessions and welcomes more input from those who contact him.

To sign up for the virtual meetings or submit comments, email Steinmann at fred@unr.edu.

