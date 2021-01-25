Proposed resolution asks Sisolak to ease up on businesses

ELKO – Elko City Council on Tuesday will be considering a resolution urging Gov. Steve Sisolak to give businesses a break on COVID-19 restrictions. It is much like one approved by Elko County Commissioners, but the city’s version does not propose a fund to pay business fines.
“The City of Elko has suffered and is suffering irreparable economic, cultural and social damage, including the loss of room tax and sales tax revenue, from the past and possible future cancellation of events such as the Mining Expo, the National Basque Festival and the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering,” the resolution states.
The proposed resolution also calls for the city’s staff to “research litigation opportunities that the city, or multiple political subdivisions of the state collaboratively, could pursue to provide relief for our local businesses.”
The resolution additionally instructs city staff to research city ordinances for “possible amendments supporting our local businesses and/or limiting access by state enforcement agencies” and calls for research and development of a document “that summarizes businesses’ rights and obligations when a state enforcement agent approaches or enters that business.”
Elko County Commissioners on Jan. 6 approved their resolution demanding that Sisolak remove COVID-19 restrictions harming businesses, and Eureka County Commissioners have approved a similar resolution. Both Elko County’s and Eureka’s actions call for establishing a donation-based fund to pay COVID-19 fines for businesses.
Leading the way on the resolution path, White Pine County passed a document on Dec. 6 that declares a state of economic emergency because of COVID-19 and establishes an “economic relief fund” of $50,000 for businesses hit with fines, penalties or fees from government enforcement.
White Pine County also decided visiting government officials from outside White Pine County should quarantine 14 days before doing business in the county, unless on routine health and safety inspections authorized in state statute. In other words, COVID-19 inspectors would need to quarantine.
Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman told Elko County Commissioners on Jan. 20 that he hoped there would be updates on the progress from the county’s resolution, including whether the proposed fund for fines has been opened and whether there would be litigation and legislative action.
“This is about the government’s ability to restrict our freedoms,” he said during public comment.
The City of Elko resolution also urges legislative action to limit the governor’s authority to restrict freedoms, and calls for the governor remove his orders restricting businesses, limiting the size of peaceful gatherings and making masks mandatory.
The city’s proposed resolution states that Sisolak is “usurping the role of the Nevada Legislature by creating law with his directives and claiming the right to do so under the authority of ‘emergency powers’ even though the pandemic has been with us for nearly a year and the legislature has met twice.”
The document also says that while initial predictions were that the COVID-19 case fatality rate would be 3 to 5%, the actual rate has been “less than one half of one percent,” and the governor’s directives “have had no effect on slowing the virus.”
Eureka County’s resolution adopted Jan. 20 asks the governor to “direct his OSHA inspectors to discontinue abusive inspections and fines on our county businesses” and to “rescind the effective directives before more businesses are harmed.”
Eureka County also states that it will “research litigation opportunities that the county, or multiple counties collectively” could pursue to provide relief for our local businesses.”
White Pine County accuses Nevada officials of refusing “to work directly with rural Nevada to create policies tailored to rural Nevada and its low COVID-19 case count, instead mandating ‘one-size-fits-all' policies created for more densely populated counties.”
Although the regular National Cowboy Poetry Gathering mentioned in the city’s resolution was cancelled for this January, there will be a poetry presentation online for members only this year, beginning Jan. 30. The Elko Mining Expo that was set for June 2020 was put off until next year, as was the Basque event.
Elko City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Elko Convention Center.