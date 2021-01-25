Proposed resolution asks Sisolak to ease up on businesses

Leading the way on the resolution path, White Pine County passed a document on Dec. 6 that declares a state of economic emergency because of COVID-19 and establishes an “economic relief fund” of $50,000 for businesses hit with fines, penalties or fees from government enforcement.

White Pine County also decided visiting government officials from outside White Pine County should quarantine 14 days before doing business in the county, unless on routine health and safety inspections authorized in state statute. In other words, COVID-19 inspectors would need to quarantine.

Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman told Elko County Commissioners on Jan. 20 that he hoped there would be updates on the progress from the county’s resolution, including whether the proposed fund for fines has been opened and whether there would be litigation and legislative action.

“This is about the government’s ability to restrict our freedoms,” he said during public comment.

The City of Elko resolution also urges legislative action to limit the governor’s authority to restrict freedoms, and calls for the governor remove his orders restricting businesses, limiting the size of peaceful gatherings and making masks mandatory.