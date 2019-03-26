ELKO — The public is invited to a meeting Thursday night to discuss possible changes to the shed antler gathering regulation that went into effect last year in six counties in Nevada.
The shed hunting subcommittee of the Elko County advisory board to manage wildlife will meet at 6 p.m. March 28 in the Nevada Department of Wildlife conference room, 60 NYTC Road.
The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners approved a regulation last year prohibiting people from taking or gathering shed antlers from public lands in Elko, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties from Jan. 1 through April 30.
Bert Gurr, chairman of the Elko County wildlife advisory board, said a lot of people came to the board’s meeting last month and many said they would like to see the shed hunting regulation changed “because it isn’t working, in their estimation.” He said that at Thursday’s meeting “we’re going to discuss the regulation, and whether there are ways to fix it so that it works better for everybody.”
Gurr said the initial push for the shed gathering regulation was because Utah closed its shed hunting season, and a lot of people from Utah came to Nevada to look for antlers. Utah has since reopened its season.
NDOW chief game warden Tyler Turnipseed said earlier this year that the goal of the new shed hunting regulation “is to allow deer and elk herds in eastern and central Nevada to use their critical winter range habitats with minimal disturbance.”
Gurr said, “The way the law is written right now, it’s pretty hard to enforce.”
He said the shed hunting regulation has resulted in at least two citations, “but the court threw them out.”
With public input, Gurr said, the Elko County wildlife advisory board can put together recommendations on how to improve the shed hunting regulation.
“With enough support we can get it done, I think,” Gurr said. “Whatever the public wants; it’s the public and the resource that we’re worried about.”
