Public lands grazing updates back on the agenda

Proposals to modernize and streamline public lands grazing regulations have been on the sidelines for a while, but work on changing the regulations has started up again.

“There hasn’t been much movement on it in the last couple years,” Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore told the county’s Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission at their Nov. 28 meeting. “But this year BLM picked it up again, and they’re looking at going forward.”

The current regulations that govern grazing on public lands date back to 1995, and many ranchers agree it’s time for updates. In February 2020, shortly before the Covid shutdowns, the Bureau of Land Management held several scoping meetings to talk about updating grazing regulations, and area residents packed a room at the Elko Convention Center to learn more and share some of their thoughts.

At that meeting IL Ranch foreman Jeff Glascock said he wanted to see positive changes so that “you’re not stuck to a rigid, hardened, fast schedule that dictates times and numbers that hasn’t worked.”

Flexibility is a key word that comes up in discussions about grazing regulations. Moore said in 2020 that Elko County would like to see the regulations changed “to allow local offices and range cons the flexibility to allow the managing agencies and grazing permittees to manage rangelands in accordance with the most up-to-date evidence-based best practices.”

Moore said at this week’s Natural Resources meeting that he believes the discussions about grazing regulations will be largely an internal process at the BLM for a while before proposals are rolled out for further public input, but as a cooperating agency Elko County can have some people involved in commenting on any internal drafts of grazing updates produced by the BLM.

The Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission approved a motion to create a grazing regulations subcommittee to review any information made available regarding proposals for public lands grazing regulation updates. The members of the new subcommittee have not been selected yet. There will be a maximum of three NRMAC members on the subcommittee.

Melanie Peterson, field manager at the BLM Tuscarora Field Office, recommended that the NRMAC keep grazing regulations on their agenda as a discussion topic at their upcoming meetings.

Jon Griggs, ranch manager at Maggie Creek Ranch and president of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, told the NRMAC that updating the public lands grazing regulations “is something that we’ve asked for as an industry for quite some time, to try to afford us some flexibility to be able to change our grazing regimes for the benefit of the ranges that we graze on.”

Griggs said when he attended a meeting a few years ago on proposed updates to the grazing regulations, “I was a little bit concerned that some of the flexibilities we were trying to get weren’t being addressed.”

He said that currently drafts of some proposed updates to the regulations are coming out to cooperating agencies.

“But it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of transparency,” Griggs said. “It’s coming out piecemeal, and the guts of it haven’t come out yet.”

“I appreciate you guys being involved,” Griggs said to the NRMAC. “I hope you’ll keep your fingers on that pulse. Hopefully everything’s fine and you don’t have to do a whole lot. But in these kinds of things, it seems like we’re all better off the more we know, and the sooner we know it.”