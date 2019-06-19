ELKO -- The Elko County commissioners approved a Jackpot road project on June 5 that probably would have cost substantially more if it would have been approved one month later, after Nevada's new prevailing wage rules go into effect on July 1.
The commissioners awarded the bid for the reconstruction of North Keno Drive in Jackpot to Idaho Materials & Construction for $136,208. The old road will be pulverized and a new road will be constructed.
After July 1, a project of this size will have to pay the state’s prevailing wage to the workers.
“Since we awarded this today, it’s exempt,” Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said of the Jackpot road project. “This is probably the last one we’ll see.”
The state has lists of prevailing wages for each type of employment for public works projects. There is a different set of prevailing wages for each county, but they are all generally higher than the wages that might be paid if prevailing wage rules were not in effect.
Nevada’s prevailing wages can be found on labor.nv.gov.
In 2015, Nevada’s Republican-led state government changed the prevailing wage law, increasing the minimum size of a project which requires prevailing wages from $100,000 to $250,000. The 2015 law also said that school construction projects only have to pay 90 percent of the prevailing wages, and the law exempted charter schools.
In 2017 the Democrat-controlled legislature passed a bill which reversed the 2015 changes to the prevailing wage law, but Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, vetoed the bill.
“Stakeholders and lawmakers compromised in 2015 to propose moderate, but necessary reforms that I supported,” Sandoval wrote in his veto message. “There is no superseding change today that justifies the rollback of this compromise.”
In this year’s session, the legislature passed Assembly Bill 136, which again reversed the 2015 changes to the prevailing wage requirements, so that all public projects over $100,000 will pay the full prevailing wages.
Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, signed the bill into law in May.
After the Assembly passed AB 136, Democratic Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said in a statement, “In 2015, the Nevada Legislature undermined Nevada’s workforce by gutting prevailing wage protections in state construction projects. AB 136 reverses those law changes and restores prevailing wage standards. By requiring the payment of prevailing wages on public projects, we not only support our local labor force by providing competitive wages, we will also attract the most qualified workers.”
Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, one of the people who spoke in opposition to AB 136, said, “This will eliminate the ability for many charter schools to expand in Nevada, and we’ll add further pressure on our already struggling public school system.”
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the changes to prevailing wages are another example of the negative impacts which this year’s legislative session will have on the rural counties in Nevada.
“I think that this legislative session was very difficult on the rurals, no question,” Andreozzi said.
He said this year’s changes to the prevailing wage rules will probably have very little impact on the urban areas, “but it’s going to impact the rural areas.”
“It’s probably very unlikely that Washoe or Clark or Reno or Las Vegas do any public works projects in around $100,000,” Andreozzi said. “The vast majority of public works projects they’re doing are probably millions of dollars or hundreds of thousands of dollars. But for Esmeralda, or Elko County or Humboldt County, $100,000 is a big project.”
He said the prevailing wage rules might turn a rural county’s $100,000 project into a $133,000 project.
“I wish they would look at things a little bit more comprehensively,” Andreozzi said. “Maybe that’s something we need to try to do -- I don’t even know how we do it, but we need to help raise awareness about these rural issues.”
