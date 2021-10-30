Putting a bounty on coyotes: Will it help Nevada's mule deer?

ELKO — “I’m trying to figure out how to get our mule deer back,” Elko County Commissioner Wilde Brough told fellow commissioners this month.

In Elko County and throughout Nevada, mule deer populations have fallen way down from the 1980s numbers. Brough said he is looking at several steps the county could take, including starting a coyote bounty program, to help get the deer numbers back up.

Utah is now in its ninth year of a coyote bounty program. It was started after sportsmen’s groups lobbied the state legislature to pass the 2012 Mule Deer Protection Act. The state now pays a bounty of $50 per coyote. People turn in the ears and bottom jaw to get the bounty.

Utah is the only state with a statewide coyote bounty program. If Elko County does enact a coyote bounty program, Brough said, it will probably be modeled after Utah’s.

Brough’s rough estimate is that there may be close to 10,000 coyotes in Elko County.

Brough said he has heard from Mike Reese, president of the Southern Nevada Coalition for Wildlife, that within the past few months the Washoe County and Clark County Wildlife Advisory Boards both asked the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners to consider a statewide coyote bounty program. They basically said they do not want to go down that road, according to Reese.

At their November 3 meeting, Elko County commissioners will be discussing the possibility of a county coyote bounty program to help increase mule deer populations. Brough said hunters and others interested are welcome to join the discussion.

There are a lot of factors that have contributed to mule deer population declines over the years. Tom Donham, eastern region game division supervisor for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, wrote in a recent email that “the main issues in northeastern Nevada are loss of crucial winter and transition ranges from wildfire, pinyon-juniper encroachment, drought, shrub senescence, impacts from feral horses and improper grazing.”

Brough said the county is hoping to have the University of Nevada, Reno send someone to take a look at mule deer habitat in Elko County.

“We think that assessment will be pretty good,” Brough said. “We think there’s a lot of deer habitat, even in the drought.”

Some of the big issues that have had an effect on deer populations, Brough believes, include predation, feral horses, and the introduction of elk.

On the wild horses, Brough said, “Nobody is coming up with any solutions. Somehow those wild horses have just got to be controlled. I don’t know how they’re going to do it. One of the best ways I think is to get the wild horses off of the federal payroll, and make it a private deal. If people want wild horses, they need to be the ones paying for them, not the taxpayers.”

Brough said he would also like to see the elk herd moved back off of Spruce Mountain, to open up that winter range for the mule deer. He would like sportsmen to approve moving the elk.

“But if hunters are adamant about not removing that elk herd, then we just move on,” he said.

The economics

If Elko County did start a coyote bounty program, it would cost taxpayer dollars. In Utah, the state legislature designated $500,000 per year from the general fund to pay for their program. If people turn in 10,000 coyotes a year for the $50 bounties, that uses up the $500,000. For three years, 2016 through 2018, people did turn in a little over 10,000 coyotes each year, but money from previous years had carried over, so the program never has exceeded its budget.

Brough said it makes sense for Elko County to invest some money in a coyote bounty program, because of the economic benefits to the county if the deer numbers come back up.

“This whole board understands what economic value those deer would have if they were back to those maximum numbers,” Brough said at last week’s county commission meeting.

Statewide, Nevada’s mule deer population has fallen from an estimated peak of around 240,000 in 1988 to around 80,000 to 90,000 today. In Elko County, there may have been around 90,000 deer in the late ‘80s, and today there may be around 32,000.

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension recently conducted a Nevada Economic Assessment Project to help quantify the economic impacts of outdoor recreation and hunting.

“Our preliminary research results indicate the addition of ten antlered mule deer tags for units in Elko County would result in a total economic impact of $6,700 for Elko County,” Research Associate Alec Bowman wrote in an email. “Similarly, an addition of ten antlerless mule deer tags would generate $4,100 of economic impact.”

These numbers are based on estimates of what hunters spend on their various expenses including equipment, travel and lodging.

Using these numbers, Brough estimated that if the mule deer population in Elko County went back up to the 1980s numbers, and there were an additional 50,000 antlered mule deer tags and 20,000 antlerless mule deer tags in Elko County, that could have a total economic impact of $41,700,000 in the county.

That is a very high estimate, but even if you reduce that number by 75%, that would still be around $10 million in economic impact.

In addition to this, coyotes do economic damage to the livestock industry.

Coyote bounties

How well has the Utah coyote bounty program worked in increasing deer populations? That’s hard to say.

While the bounty program has been in effect, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources also has had a targeted coyote reduction program. They work with the federal Wildlife Services agency to do aerial removal of coyotes in areas designated by the DWR.

“We’re trying to remove breeding pairs prior to deer fawning in June,” said DWR Game Mammals Coordinator Darren DeBloois. “Those seem to be the coyotes that have the biggest impact on fawn recruitment.”

“I guess the overall philosophy is, a bounty to kind of keep pressure on coyotes in general, but then we like to go in and surgically remove them in areas where we have concerns based on our biologists’ experience on the ground,” he said.

The targeted program costs about the same as the bounty program, DeBloois said, but is being funded with a $5 fee on Utah big game hunting permits.

Utah also invests a lot in habitat restoration and enhancement. The Utah DWR said in a 2018 post on its website that “Utah leads the West in habitat restoration. … Over the past six years, DWR has invested tens of millions of dollars in a statewide, long-term effort to restore habitat and help our mule deer herds.”

From 1992 through 2014, the Utah mule deer population fluctuated between around 240,000 and 340,000. In 2012, it was around 286,000, and over the next four years, while the coyote bounty program got started and the targeted coyote program and habitat restoration projects were also in effect, the mule deer population climbed by nearly 100,000, to a high of about 384,650 in 2016. The population went down a bit in the next few years, but during the extreme drought this past year the numbers dropped off, and the estimated deer population in Utah is now down to around 320,000. DWR’s goal is a deer population between 400,000 and 450,000.

The number of coyotes being turned in for bounties has also dropped. After reaching a peak of 11,501 in 2017, the number has dropped each year, and is down to just 3,074 coyotes in 2021.

DeBloois said there are several possible reasons for this decline. To reduce cheating, DWR now requires people to report their coyote kills on an app, and this has probably discouraged some people from participating in the program. Also, the coyote population may have seen a bit of a decline, and mature coyotes may be getting wise to what’s going on.

A master’s student is currently working on a study of the coyote removal programs in Utah, DeBloois said. That study should be completed soon, and will provide some more information on the effects of Utah’s coyote bounty program.

DeBloois said that as Elko County discusses the possibility of a coyote bounty program, there are several factors to consider. Do they want a general bounty program like Utah has, or more of a targeted program? He said the county should probably commit to at least several years of the program to see the effects. Also, the county should consider how to make sure everyone is following the rules. Utah has prosecuted some people who tried to cheat the bounty program. One Utah couple reportedly turned in 95 coyotes that were killed in Nevada by other people.

Brough said Elko County’s coyote bounty program would probably closely follow the lead set by the Utah program, including the use of an app.

Wildlife Services

Brough said he has heard that USDA-APHIS Wildlife kills about 4,000 coyotes a year in the county.

He commented that Wildlife Services used to have around five trappers stationed in Elko County, and currently there are none.

Mark Ono, who started in May of 2020 as the Nevada director of the Wildlife Services program, said he is working on getting more people stationed in Elko County. The trapper who was stationed out of Wells resigned in August when the Covid vaccine requirement went into effect. Ono is working on hiring someone to fill that position. He is also currently working with the Nevada Department of Agriculture to move an additional person to Elko to cover the western part of Elko County. There are four Predator Animal Rodent Control people stationed in Ely, and Ono would like to see one of these positions moved to Elko.

“We’re putting our heads together to figure out how to better utilize the work force based on where the livestock is,” Ono said. “Elko County is the biggest livestock producing county in the state. So it behooves us to try to rebuild that program so that Elko County has at least two trappers. … It probably needs more, because it’s such a big county, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”

Along with working with the Nevada Department of Agriculture and landowners on livestock depredation reduction programs, Wildlife Services also works with NDOW on programs to protect wildlife including mule deer, pronghorn and sage grouse.

Giving it a try

A lot of people question the effectiveness of coyote hunting to help increase wildlife populations.

In a 2019 post on his Hunter’s Gear Guide website, Wes Kolste wrote, “I am 100% in support of coyote hunting and predator hunting in general. I participate in the sport myself … However … statistically, coyote hunting just doesn’t support the reasoning we so often resort to. Deer populations can be more effectively managed in other ways, and aimlessly killing coyotes doesn’t really do much for livestock.”

But Mike Reese of the Southern Nevada Coalition for Wildlife said he agrees with the Elko County commissioners that after so many years of continual declines in mule deer populations, it’s time to give an idea like a coyote bounty a try and see if it can help.

“The Elko County commission is trying to come up with ideas, and I applaud them for that,” he said.

“This is a culmination of a lot of stuff,” Reese said. “And I think it’s truly born out of frustration by the Elko County commissioners, who are trying to solve it, because they don’t see it being solved very fast.”

He speculated that the idea of a coyote bounty might be received pretty well in Elko County, and coyote numbers might go down as people decide to go out and bring in some coyotes.

