Races shaping up for county commission, mayor, school board

ELKO -- Two candidates have filed to replace termed-out Cliff Eklund on the Elko County Commission, and Elko’s mayor is facing a challenge in that nonpartisan race.

Elko attorney Travis Gerber and Ryndon resident Charles Steven Grimes filed to run for Elko County Commission District 4. Both are Republicans.

Eklund is from Carlin but District 4 also covers a large portion of Spring Creek and the area surrounding Elko to the north and east.

Michael Hagen also filed Tuesday to run for mayor against incumbent Reece Keener.

Elko County School District Trustee Matt McCarty also has a challenger. Spring Creek resident Eve Daz is seeking to serve on District 3. McCarty, who filed Monday, was appointed to the seat five months ago.

Former trustee Robert Leonhardt has filed for the District 2 seat on the school board, currently held by appointee Dr. Josh Byers.

West Wendover businessman Jeff Durham filed for election to the District 6 school board seat he was appointed to in October.

In Carson City, South Fork resident Gary “Radar” Evertsen filed as a Republican candidate for governor on Tuesday, entering a crowded field that includes former senator Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

Evertsen announced his intention to run for governor a year ago, stating he would run “as a Constitutional conservative” and “rescind all the un-Constitutional mandates that Gov. [Steve] Sisolak imposed.”

If elected, he said, “We will put Nevada back to work on my first full day [in office]” and give back fines from “all citations that were issued by Nevada OSHA to Nevada businesses.”

In 2020, Evertsen ran as a Republican for Elko County Commissioner District 5. He was defeated by incumbent Rex Steninger in the primary.

Other candidates who have declared they will run for governor, but had not yet filed as of Tuesday, include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, attorney Joey Gilbert, Dr. Fred Simon and Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Local incumbents who filed for office on Monday included Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, Elko County Assessor Janet Iribarne-Hutton, and Elko County Treasurer Cheryl Paul.

For Elko Justice Court, appointed Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist filed to retain the bench for two more years, fulfilling Judge Mason Simon’s original six-year term that was left vacant after his election to Elko District Court.

Elko police officer Bryan Drake filed for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B, filling the seat left by Elias “Choch” Goicoechea who decided not to run for a second term.

City Councilmen Giovanni Puccinelli and Chip Stone also filed to retain their seats.

Carlin will see a race for Justice of the Peace. Current Judge Dee Burton-Primeaux filed to retain her seat after being appointed in December. She will run against Carlin resident Brandy Holbrook.

For Elko TV Board, incumbent Rick Jimenez filed on Tuesday to retain Seat B, joining Charles Schaer who filed for Seat A the previous day.

Filing for judicial and non-judicial office continues at the Elko County Clerk’s office and Elko City Clerk’s office until March 18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0