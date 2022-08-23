Rice outspends Vegas competitor for Regents seat

ELKO – Elko’s candidate for the Nevada Board of Regents District 8 seat has a larger war chest than the candidate from Las Vegas, but only because he has contributed more of his own money.

As of mid-summer, John Patrick Rice listed $25,990 in contributions, with $17,025 of that coming from himself and $8,965 from others.

Michelee “Shelly” Crawford listed $13,150 in contributions, with $1,350 of that coming from herself and $11,800 from others.

Rice and Crawford are running for the seat that includes Elko but did not include any portion of Las Vegas until the recent Democrat-led reapportionment. In the primary election, Crawford received 24.56% of the vote and Rice received 21.22%.

Besides his own money, Rice listed contributions of $1,000 each from Dorothy Dexter of Elko, Esther Quilici of Elko, and Nancy Remington of Reno. Contributions of $500 each came from Q-Team Realty LLC, Danny Gonzales, Chris Johnson, and Operating Engineers Local No. 3.

Crawford listed a $5,000 contribution from the Clark County Education Association, and $2,000 from the American Federation of State County Municipal Employees in Las Vegas.

Rice listed 27 contributions from other individuals of less than $500 each, and Crawford listed 41.

Crawford’s expenditures through June 30 were: Smith and Harris Consulting, Las Vegas, $3,788; Modern Threads, Scottsdale, $1,525; Facebook, $1,166; and NV Dems-VAN (Voter Activation Network) Access, $1,000.

Rice’s expenditures through June 30 were: Accreative Consulting, Las Vegas, $21,748; GP Partnership, Las Vegas, $1,400; and PNCC, Elko, $3,370.

Crawford is the principal of an elementary school in Las Vegas and an Air National Guard officer. She said she wrote the nonpartisan Senate Bill 352 to help create educational opportunities, and worked on the $6 billion American Recovery Act to provide broadband internet to rural communities.

Rice has taught fine arts, humanities and communications at Great Basin College, where he served multiple terms as Faculty Senate Chair. He also served as the chair of the Nevada System of Higher Education Council of Senate Chairs, representing more than 5,000 members of the NSHE faculty.

The winner will replace Cathy McAdoo on the seat that has traditionally represented rural Nevada.