Rice to run for Board of Regents

ELKO – Great Basin College professor and former Elko city councilman John Patrick Rice has announced he is running for the Nevada Board of Regents seat currently held by Cathy McAdoo.

“I’ve been thinking about this for some time,” said Rice, who served on the city council from 2007 through 2018. After talking to voters across the Nevada System of Higher Education’s District 8 he decided he would run for Regent.

Dist. 8 covers Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Nye, White Pine and a portion of Clark counties.

“I think I’m a good candidate,” Rice said Thursday. “Certainly my years of experience in higher education — both as a faculty member and an administrator — are very valuable,” as well as three terms on the city council.

His reasons for running include promoting access to higher education and capital investment in both brick and mortar and online learning infrastructure in rural Nevada; continuing to build NSHE online education programs using Great Basin College’s world-class online learning faculty and infrastructure; and addressing the ongoing conversations about “Question One” regarding the Regents’ status under the state Constitution.

Rice said he would like to “engage in a comprehensive transformation of the operations of NSHE.”

“We need to restore public trust in the Board of Regents,” he said. “It always seems that there’s something distracting the board from their work, which is really to work on behalf of the students in Nevada.”

This past year, conflicts between board members and Chancellor Melody Rose led to the temporary removal of McAdoo and Regent Patrick Carter from their leadership positions.

McAdoo, who currently chairs the board, has not said whether she intends to run again.

“I think I’m the kind of person who could stand toe to toe with Regents and advocate to keep Great Basin College as strong as it can be, and of course the whole system of higher ed,” Rice said.

If elected, he said he would be the only NSHE employee on the board.

“There is a precedent for a faculty member to sit on the Board of Regents” from more than a decade ago that makes him eligible, he said.

Rice has lived and worked in Elko since 1996. As a faculty member he teaches fine arts, humanities and communications. He served multiple terms as GBC’s Faculty Senate Chair. He also served as the Chair of the Nevada System of Higher Education Council of Senate Chairs, representing more than 5,000 members of the NSHE faculty.

He was also the Chief Development Officer and the Executive Director of Great Basin College Foundation, where he designed and executed capital campaigns that helped raise more than $20 million in alternative funding for higher education in rural Nevada.

As a city councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore he has also advised Nevada’s federal delegation, speaking on higher education, workforce development and economic development at the U.S. Senate Rural Caucus. He was invited to participate in the White House Community College Conference hosted by President Barack Obama.

Rice was recently appointed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a trustee on the board of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

The filing period for state and local offices opens Monday.

“I’m excited about this opportunity and look forward to serving the people of rural Nevada as their Regent,” Rice concluded.

