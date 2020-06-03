Rosen co-sponsors legislation to help renters during coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced her co-sponsorship of the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act of 2020, legislation that would establish an Emergency Rental Assistance program to provide $100 billion in emergency rental assistance to help tenants and landlords respond to and recover from the pandemic.
“Even before the coronavirus pandemic, far too many in Nevada and across the nation struggled to maintain a roof over their heads,” said Senator Rosen. “We cannot allow this public health crisis to push more into homelessness and financial ruin. Rental assistance is necessary, especially for our most vulnerable communities who are disproportionately affected and struggling with the health impacts and economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. I will continue fighting to ensure Nevadans have the resources they need to remain securely housed during and after this public health emergency.”
BACKGROUND
Specifically, the bill would:
- Authorize $100 billion to help families and individuals pay their rent and utility bills and remain stably housed; help rental property owners of all sizes continue to cover their costs, including the costs of necessary maintenance to ensure residents’ health and safety; and help the economic recovery by stabilizing renters in their homes and the broader rental housing market during and after the COVID-19 emergency.
- Generally, use the existing framework of the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program, which is a federal homelessness assistance program that provides temporary rental and utility payment assistance to households, in order to facilitate the efficient distribution of funds through existing administrative and reporting infrastructure.
